Nigerian singers Asake and Wizkid had the internet buzzing lately following their appearance at the 2026 Paris Fashion Week

A trending video captured how the two musicians at the star-studded event and how they interacted with each other

Fans and netizens spotted what they noticed about the superstars, which triggered a wave of reactions online

A heartwarming video of Nigerian music stars Asake and Wizkid at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week has surfaced online, sparking widespread reactions across social media.

The viral clip captures the moment Asake excitedly rushed to greet the Grammy-winning singer after spotting him at the prestigious fashion event in Paris, France.

Asake and Wizkid's Paris Fashion Week encounter sparks online buzz. Credit: @asake, @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The two artists shared a warm embrace and exchanged pleasantries, a gesture that delighted fans worldwide.

On June 23, 2026, several global music and entertainment stars gathered for the highly anticipated Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring/Summer 2027 (SS27) show, hosted by Pharrell Williams in his role as Men’s Creative Director of Louis Vuitton.

The star-studded event featured appearances from Wizkid, Asake, Lil Baby, Skepta, Future, Quavo, and other international celebrities.

One of the standout highlights was the friendly exchange between Asake and Wizkid. In the video making the rounds online, Asake, popularly known as the “Forgiveness” crooner, was seen visibly thrilled to meet Wizkid. Fans have since praised the moment as a reflection of genuine friendship and mutual respect between two of Nigeria’s biggest music exports.

The bond between the duo has been evident over the years. Since Asake’s rise under YBNL, he and Wizkid have collaborated on several projects, including a joint EP released earlier this year that enjoyed massive success.

Both artists also spend significant time in the United States, further strengthening their relationship beyond music.

See the video below:

Legt.ng earlier reported that Asake reacted to rumours of a feud between him and his former record label boss, Olamide Adedeji, aka Olamide.

A few years ago, Asake left his record label, Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL), and eventually relocated abroad.

Before he left Nigeria, rumours spread that he and Olamide were no longer on good terms. Fans expected Olamide to attend Asake’s shows abroad, but he never did.

In a video interview conducted in Yoruba, Asake spoke about the relationship he shared with his former boss.

Fans react as Asake makes a beeline for Wizkid at Paris Fashion Week. Credit: @asake

Source: Instagram

According to him,

“Till the end of time, my ex-boss will forever remain Baddo.”

He added that he respects Olamide greatly and that even if he became the President of America, it would not change the kind of relationship he shares with Baddo.

Netizens gush over Asake and Olamide

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Wizzy_Wizzy888 said:

"30bg just de run from one comment section to another."

@Melv_1017 said:

"Composure ."

@Mya_peals said:

"Y'all see celeb naaw, not the that was trending over a certain footballer's money. Celeb that matters."

@johnerryomolope said:

"I’ll make it big in the music industry, still building."

@Komoja3 said:

"There is a reason Wizkid moved to LA....I swear. Bookmark this."

Reactions trail Olamide's comments about insecurity

Legit.ng earlier reported that Olamide joined his colleagues in reacting to the growing insecurity in Nigeria following the viral video of the CAC church attack in Kwara state.

He warned that what happened both in Kebbi and Kwara states should not become the norm, while offering his condolences to the families affected by the attack. However, many were not impressed by the post. They criticised the singer, with some pointing out that he was among those who endorsed the APC.

Source: Legit.ng