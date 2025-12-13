A video of Obi Cubana and VeryDarkMan at a recent event in Abuja has gone viral on social media

A clip captured the moment the duo exchanged pleasantries before embracing each other like brothers

The video, hinting at their reconciliation, comes after their viral exchange on social media in 2024

It appears the difference between social media critic Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, and businessman Obinna Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, is over.

This comes as a video showing the heartwarming exchange between VeryDarkMan and Obi Cubana at music star Timaya's show in Abuja, despite their past differences.

The video captured the moment the critic approached the businessman’s table amid cheers from onlookers.

Obi Cubana, who was all smiles, also stood up to greet VeryDarkMan before they embraced each other, as many, including the MC, were shocked by the display.

A clip also captured the two celebrities whispering into each other’s ears like close friends. According to reports, Sir Uyi brought VeryDarkMan to Cubana, brokering peace between the duo.

Details about VeryDarkMan, Obi Cubana's feud

Recall that in 2024, VeryDarkMan clapped back at the businessman after he commented on his altercation with Iyabo Ojo and her lover, Paulo.

In his post, Cubana noted that some blogs enabled people like the critic to insult elders by posting them on their pages. Responding, the critic stated that the businessman was a show-off.

Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut intervened as he demanded that VeryDarkMan take down his video about Obi Cubana and apologise to the businessman.

However, the critic made it clear that he would rather die and lose his legs than apologise.

The video of Obi Cubana and VeryDarkMan at an event in Abuja is below:

Reactions trail Obi Cubana, VeryDarkMan's reconciliation

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video. Read the comments below:

sickplug1 commented:

“I don’t rate you and your money” baba don meet all the rich men."

AmorimEra____ said:

"I thought VDM didn’t rate him and his money?"

lifeofdrprof commented:

"love him or hate him, you can't dispute the fact that he is a force in social media."

AlphaMike001 said:

"When you're rich you are rich, the same Obi cubana whose property was seized a few days ago is already in the club today chilling."

uglybitcoiin wrote:

"VDM is a clout chaser! Hes always happy when he see them in person after barking like a dog online."

tomiwa_law85377 wrote:

"Who tell u say no more war ehh VDM no care about dat one o if u do bad tomorrow....e go call u out o."

Dennisk1919 commented:

"Vdm said it already that Obi Cubana invited him to his house party one time but he couldn't make it to the party. VDM when told his followers not to drag Obi Cubana that they are good. This video didn't come as a shock to me."

AmazingcalmSoul said:

"Im happy they settle their differences... we have enough things to make us worry in Niger already."

