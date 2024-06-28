Nigerian online critic VeryDarkMan’s drama with billionaire businessman Obi Cubana has taken another turn on social media

In a WhatsApp chat that emerged online, VDM made it clear that he was prepared to lose his life over the matter

VDM’s insistence on not apologising to Obi Cubana sparked mixed reactions from netizens

Controversial online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan (VDM), and billionaire businessman Obi ‘Cubana’ Iyiegbu have continued to draw netizens' attention with their clash.

Recall that VDM was at loggerheads with the businessman after he waded into his drama with music executive Paulo Okoye, Iyabo Ojo and other celebrities.

Obi Cubana had pleaded with blogs to stop enabling VDM and the online critic responded with a video where he lambasted the billionaire.

Fans react as VDM refuses to apologise to Obi Cubana. Photos: @verydarkblackman, @mazitundeednut, @Obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

VDM refuses to apologise to Obi Cubana

As the drama between them escalated, VeryDarkMan took to his Instagram page to share a WhatsApp chat between him and celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut.

In the chat, Ednut demanded that VDM take down his video about Obi Cubana and apologise to the businessman. However, the critic’s reaction to this request sparked reactions from people.

The dark man made it clear that he would rather die and lose his legs than apologise to Obi Cubana.

See a screenshot of their chat below:

Netizens react as VDM refuses to beg Obi Cubana

Legit.ng gathered some reactions from Nigerians on social media after VeryDarkMan refused to apologise to Obi Cubana. Read some of their comments below:

Ijeledad:

“Even these screenshots , na Tunde and that guy plan am. ”

kelvinbankz101:

“If rich man talk them go say na rich man talk, if poor man talk them go say na disrespect.”

shin_dara__:

“President General Among The Nation.”

Juliouze:

“This na man wey stand him ground. It’s difficult but this is how it should be. Rich or not, stand for what you believe in and don’t shake..”

instantafrik:

“Obi see person wey money no fit buy Obi fear .”

temiwrites:

“Yimu, this looks like an agreed chat nah. Everyone is calling Tunde the enabler so he wants to wash his hands clean. Yimu... but I really want to see how this unfolds.”

Iamsammybankz:

“Tunde has created a beast he can’t tame .”

Bennys_hair:

“I am very happy you can’t control him you gave him the fame so enjoy the disrespect that comes with it.”

Seanof10:

“He don Dey disrespect tunde himself .”

nayaah1:

“Obi Cubana didn’t even call his name.”

Teeto__olayeni:

“Looks scrpited(make e no be like say I no follow you talk)but even if it's not,this one sweet me.....Una breed am finish,now he don turn fish bone for una neck....I love this,e go touch all of una.”

Mr.agugua:

“I know say una say pride come before fall. But person like VDM wey Dey ground already, where he want fall put ? the guy don tell them say e no get anything to loose since . Na then go dey give am relevance.”

Arikeeee_:

“Tunde wife wan finally go astray .”

Cubana Chiefpriest warns VDM at Davido's wedding

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that Cubana Chiefpriest, who is Davido's bestie, shared the same table with VeryDarkMan and footballer Victor Osimhen at the Chivido 2024 wedding.

During a funny conversation with the controversial activist, Chiefpriest warned VDM against calling out anyone who attended the star-studded event.

VDM, who seemed to get the message, was seen smiling sheepishly.

Source: Legit.ng