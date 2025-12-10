Grace Bassey recently shared moments from her training in the US Navy on social media

The Nollywood actress turned US military officer bragged about her latest feat during a training exercise

Recall that she made headlines earlier this year after reports emerged about her joining the US military

Nollywood actress turned US Navy officer, Grace Charis Bassey, has caused a stir with recent pictures from a training exercise.

Bassey, who was spotted with other officers in military uniforms, disclosed that she participated in a hike up and down a mountain.

According to the actress, it was an eight-mile journey with over 60 lbs of load on her back. Expressing excitement, Bassey bragged about how she was able to complete the rigorous exercise.

"8-mile hike up and down the mountain with over 60 lbs of load on your back—Is it a joke to you? But your girl did it. I did that. Thank you, Lord," she wrote.

Recall that Bassey took to her Instagram account to announce she had completed her US Navy boot camp training, making her a citizen of the United States.

Sharing a photo of herself in her military uniform, the actress expressed gratitude to God, family, and supporters, stating that her journey wasn’t easy, but she carried her “roots, faith, and vision” throughout.

Slide through the post below to see pictures from Grace Bassey's training exercise with other US Navy officers:

Reactions as Grace Bassey completes exercise

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from Nigerians, with many praising the Nollywood actress. Read the comments below:

Godfrey O. Nwosu said:

"If it's Nigeria you'll be hearing things like, for you apply you must be 1. A Nigerian by birth 2. You must have known who knows who knew somebody that knows somebody 3. Tour state of origin LGA are your village ancestors. Honestly Nigeria is a joke."

Emelike Kingsley commented:

"This is one of Nigeria ladies that deserves respect , as a nollywood star , she can go do nyash and live soft life like others and claim it's grace and hard work , but she chooses to be noble . May the lord keep u safe sweetheart."

Ibekweignatius Adejo wrote:

"Navy officer nah big rank for US Navy ooh. Omoh that is her pay grade now is junior lieutenant or lieutenant. my sister more grease to ur elbow. Who no go no know. That rate for person when no go school nah 15 to 20 years active service."

Nelly Moses Chukwuemeka commented:

"No better lifestyle than military lifestyle. In a faction not compromised and sabotaged. Military."

pookie_cherie16 wrote:

"This woman right here made me believe you can be anything you want to be no matter the time just determination and resources you will."

big_don411 commented:

"Una don dey enter Nigeria ni.?"

jenni_the_explorer wrote:

"Weldone my power woman."

