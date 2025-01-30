Oyemykke, a Nigerian content creator and social commentator has shared his two cents on Nons Miraj's dating show

In a video posted on Instagram, Oyemykke, whose real name is Abisoye Olukoya Michael implored the content creator to make amends concerning her show

He shared his observations about the show in his video, while politely asking Nons Miraj to fix up

Nigerians have been reacting to a video of a social media commentator, whose real name is Abisoye Olukoya Michael about Chinonso Ukah, aka, Nons Miraj.

It is public knowledge that Nons Miraj has a dating show, which she airs on her YouTube channel. The show aims to connect singles and help them find love on her show, however, some seem to have reservations.

Oyemykke advises Nons Miraj on her dating show. Credit: @oyemykke, @nons_miraj

Source: Instagram

A recent development saw Oyemykke share his hot take on the video concerning the dating show, which has gone on to become one of the most popular Nigerian dating shows.

As maintained in the now-viral clip, Oyemykke acknowledged Non-Miraj's hard work, while asking her to please look for other creative angles to explore in her dating show.

The commentator reckoned that a lot of times, the contestants of the show misrepresent Nigeria, making foreigners belittle us as a country.

Watch the video here:

Oyemykke's clip about Nons Miraj trends

Legit.ng compiled some reactions by Nigerian netizens below:

@taiwo_m_oni said:

"The show is funny, it more like a compilation of mad people but you just gave them a reality check. It’ll be a good thing if it can be implemented."

@naija_lebanese said:

"I totally agree with you. She allows too much disrespect."

@ethanscuisine said:

"I find the show disgusting 💯It will reduce your iQ sincerely."

@emmy_fresh__ said:

"No one has ever found love on the show."

@simplyolaangel_ said:

"I thought I was the only one seeing that. It’s how the bully each other and talk ill of themselves while the host is allowing that. There’s no single aota of professional whatsoever. It’s looking more like a content creation to me."

Nons Miraj replies fish pie seller

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nons Miraj, an ace Nigerian influencer responded to the viral fish pie seller Alex Evalsam after he granted an interview.

Alex stated that he was used by some of the people he had encounters with after Nons Miraj made him viral.

Reacting to his claims, Nons Miraj dared Alex to expose the names of those who used him, which has now triggered online reactions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng