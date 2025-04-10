Nigerian media personality, Nons Miraj, has finally shared her success story after talks about her wealth made the rounds

During a recent interview, the skitmaker and YouTuber gave the step-by-step details of how she made her money

Nons Miraj’s reaction to the question of men being involved in her success raised mixed reactions from netizens

Nigerian skitmaker, Chinonso Ukah aka Nons Mira,j has shut down claims of a man being involved in her success.

The media personality and YouTuber recently spoke during an interview on The Rolls-Royce Experience (TRRE) where she gave the step-by-step details of how she worked hard to make a name for herself.

According to the 31-year-old show host who describes herself as a business-minded person, she started with making people’s hair at her salon and also being an actress.

Nons Miraj shuts down claim of men being involved in her success. Photos: @Nons_miraj

Nons Miraj said she used to be paid N30,000 for her role in movies, and it was not a lot compared to people with regular jobs who got at least N70k salaries. According to her, if she did three films in a month, she would get N90k, but it wasn’t worth it because she couldn’t take care of herself with the money.

However, that was not the end of her venture into business. Nons Miraj said she also started selling perfumes and accessories, and she would go to places like churches or salons where she knew a lot of women frequented. She said:

“For my success story, when I started, it was with making hair, I had a salon, I did film, and they were paying me N30,000 at that time and it was rubbish money because at the time, compared to normal salary people were getting from regular jobs, they pay N70k and when you do three movies in a month, you make like N90,000. But looking at buying your cream, entering cabs to the set, it was not worth it. That was not the kind of life I wanted to live so I started selling wristwatches and perfumes. I am a business minded lady. I started selling wristwatches, perfumes, earrings and go to church to sell oil perfumes and to salons, those were my target areas, where you would see girls to sell jewelry to them and wristwatches. I would go to Balogun market, buy it for N3000 and come and sell it for N50,000, that kind of thing, and when I get home, I divide the money into two and put it in my ‘kolo’ then use the other part to fund my life, that’s what I was doing, so it was attracting men but it didn’t lift me to a particular place. I just wanted that money to take me to a particular place but men were coming, not the kind of men that you would be thinking will sponsor your life because I was not yet there. I was packaging myself and normal boys were coming and were not able to fund my life. I was in normal relationships but not the one of sugardaddy vibes.”

Nons Miraj gives step-by-step detail of how she made money. Photo: @nons_miraj

Speaking further, Nons Miraj said everything changed for her when she decided to leverage the power of social media. That was when filmmakers started to pay her better because she was no longer the one chasing them. According to her, instead of getting paid N30k, she started collecting N300k to N400k.

In her words:

“I started packaging myself by doing things on social media because social media is very powerful, so I said let me do something on social media that will make me go far so that the people in the movie industry, instead of them to come and give me small money because I’m chasing them, they will chase me and give me millions.”

“I bagged my first million and how I was able to do that was giving my mum my money to save for me because if I was holding it, I would have spent it. So when my mum told me I had saved my first million, I was in disbelief and she sent me the money. So she was saving for me, my ‘kolo’ was there and my salon was there in Ago Palace Way and I was doing the whole acting thing where people were now contacting me because they had seen me on social media. So from N30k, they started giving me N300k, N400k, and then I noticed that it was actually because of the fame. I already had fame and didn’t want to act again.”

Nons Miraj added that after she quit being an actress, she became a skitmaker and introduced the Ada Jesus character to fans and she was able to get paid millions from endorsement deals for brands. She also started collaborating with other skitmakers who were popping at the time like Brainjotter and Zicsaloma, so that their audience would also see her.

“I had to switch to Ada Jesus, getting money from skits, doing skincare, people were paying me N1 million, N1.5m for three months endorsements, six months endorsements and it was just going on like that. The next thing, I had to come to the Island, I rented a small flat, brought some of my friends together, we were staying together and moving. I got my car, Crosstour, then I started working smart and not working hard by collaborating with Zicsaloma, Brainjotter and those people that were popping so that their own audience would see me. I’ve always been a business driven girl.”

Nons Miraj said that from skitmaking, the idea of her love game show, Hunt Games, came to her and it became successful after she tested it. The public figure said that she started making thousands of dollars from YouTube and no man would give her that to sleep with her.

See the full video below:

Reactions as Nons Miraj shares success story

Nons Miraj’s reaction to the question about men being involved in her success raised mixed feelings from netizens:

Dahrey reacted to Nons Miraj’s actions as a businesswoman:

Tee Gurl said Nons gave too much explanation:

Zion suggested that Nons was lying about her success story:

Blessed said a liar is always obvious:

