A video of Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy receiving medical treatment recently emerged online

According to reports, the Grammy winner has been ill since November but continued with his tour

The new video comes following reports that he canceled his concert scheduled to be held in Orlando, USA

Nigerian international act Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, has stirred concerns from many of his fans and supporters over his health.

This comes as a video of Burna Boy receiving medical treatment surfaced on social media on Wednesday, December 10.

Burna Boy receives medical treatment amid US tour. Credit: burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

According to the singer's popular fan on X, Benny, who shared the video, Burna Boy was ill.

Amid the criticism that trailed the video, Benny also shared an old video from November where the singer had commented on his health at a show.

Sharing the video, Benny wrote,

"Burna Boy has been ill and receiving treatment. He's charged up for his upcoming tour dates."

Legit.ng previously reported that Burna Boy canceled his show in Orlando, USA. The music star, who embarked on a tour across the USA a few weeks ago, was scheduled to perform at the Kia Center in Orlando.

Mixed reactions trail video of Burna Boy in sickbed. Credit: burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

According to Ticketmaster, the show was supposed to take place on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, but it was canceled. The ticket company promised to make a refund.

The video of Burna Boy receiving treatment is below:

Reactions to Burna Boy receiving medical treatment

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

Kaydeyofficial commented:

"Wait, so people don’t get sick again? I’m just seeing different takes up and down, you all will be fine also don’t pray you get ill, you might just go from there. Get well soon Africa Giant."

uj_SZN commented:

"Burna no well keh, give am Igbo make he smoke."

Tioluwalope0 commented:

"Nothing do oluwa burna Why giant go Dey get malaria."

redchampagnebox said:

"At least this will help him reduce high intake of guuf and expensive ogogoro. Get well soon, nna."

lifeofedi_ commented:

"lol , dey play For person way no rate e fan."

longgametips wrote:

"After e don drain himself finish una go wan come e show come dey sleep, it's not fair na."

sire_sommy commented:

"He tried to be a good person for one week, baba tear ACL

eazytvmedia commented:

"Go apologize to that girl you sent it to It’s the repercussion that’s happening now."

dayzyaski commented:

"Taking a drip doesn’t mean you’re sick, nah normal thing for someone who value his or her health but many people don’t do it until malaria or typhiod hook them for neck."

mrHNDRXXX said:

"After his encounter with a fan in US, na so so emotional news we de hear about him. He no de flount fleet of cars again, he no de flex on us with igboux and expensive liquor again."

Teni begs Burna Boy for his Ferrari

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that singer Teni made a video where she called on Burna Boy to borrow her his Ferrari.

The singer who intended to use the vintage car for a music video shoot, also told Odogwu to thank Davido on her behalf.

Recall that the DMW label boss had also borrowed Teni his Lamborghini for a video.

Source: Legit.ng