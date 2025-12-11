Veekee James opened up on a non-negotiable boundary in her marriage, insisting her husband cannot have any female best friend

The celebrity designer explained why she believes she should be the only woman in that position, married or not.

Her bold declaration on a YouTube show has set off a fresh conversation about emotional loyalty in modern marriages

Celebrity fashion designer and influencer, Veekee James, has shared an unwavering rule in her marriage, one she says is not open for debate.

Speaking during a recent appearance on the YouTube show “Off the Top,” hosted by media personality VJ Adams, the designer said she would never allow her husband, Femi Atere, to have a female best friend.

According to the designer, it is not about insecurity or competition; it is simply her belief that a wife is the natural and rightful female best friend of her husband.

Veekee James said she doesn’t mind if other men, even her own brother, have female best friends. But when it comes to her marriage, the rule is different.

She stated:

“As a woman, I am my husband’s only female bestie. That’s how it should be."

Pushing the point further, she joked that even another version of herself (if such existed) would not be allowed to play that role in Femi’s life.

VJ Adams tried to challenge her conviction by asking what would happen if the female friend in question were already married.

Veekee still stood her ground.

She responded that a married woman should be her own husband’s best friend—not another man’s.

Her position quickly became a conversation starter, with viewers debating whether emotional exclusivity is necessary in a marriage or whether her stand is too extreme.

Netizens react to Veekee James' interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@herroyalty_mabel reacted:

"But why my man go get female best friend? As how na? If I ain’t good enough to be your bestie and bone man, then go be with the so called bestie"

@hrhsimiarinola noted:

"I love how she looked into that camera to say "a man can have a female best friend but HER MAN CAN'T HAVE"...Yes please"

@esin_approved stated:

"My own is: when will her husband at least for once also praise her? The guy has never for once. Come be like she is the husband and he's the wife. Come be like she married her and he agreed. Like is not really making sense anymore. I pray this marriage dies end.. because omoh if it happens she go hear am from Nigerians."

@flakym reacted:

"You are so on point.. make everybody find her best friend go front abeg. Na from clap E dey enter dance"

Veekee urges women to support their husbands

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Veekee James faced backlash after urging women to work hard to “feed their home,” and support their husbands without shame.

The designer made the statement at a conference, where she praised financially independent women and encouraged them not to rely solely on a man for survival. Her comment triggered mixed reactions online.

Some Nigerians supported her message of strength and independence, while others argued that it belittled men and did not reflect traditional expectations in many homes

