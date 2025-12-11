Reality TV stars Bright and Mide reunited at a Yves Saint Laurent event in Lagos, sparking buzz online

The BBNaija Season 10 stars displayed warm chemistry that reminded fans of their "Bride" bond during the show

Fans flooded social media with reactions, celebrating their stylish looks and reunion

Mbata Chigozie Bright, popularly known as Bright Morgan, and Ayomide Iwasokun, known as Mide, sparked buzz online after reuniting at a Yves Saint Laurent event in Lagos on Wednesday night.

The BBNaija Season 10 stars thrilled fans with their red carpet appearance together at the event on December 10, 2025.

Fans gush as BBN's Bright Morgan and Mide were seen together at an event in Lagos

Source: Instagram

The two stars arrived separately at the event, but their warm interactions quickly caught attention.

Videos and photos from the event circulated online, triggering conversations among supporters.

Fans celebrated what they called their stylish looks while many revisited old speculations about the nature of their relationship.

Red Carpet Appearance Gets Fans Talking

Bright and Mide's reunion became one of the night's biggest talking points. Their chemistry at the star-studded fashion event brought back memories of their BBNaija days.

Both stars have always said their relationship is cordial. But their red carpet moment reignited discussions about their bond.

Social media users flooded timelines with reactions. Most described the reunion as refreshing and nostalgic.

Bright and Mide became fan favourites during BBNaija Season 10. Their playful banter and late-night conversations stood out among other housemates.

Fans gave their connection the nickname "BriDe", and the relationship became central to fans' discussions and debates throughout the season.

Bright, a 27-year-old Nollywood actor and fashion model from Imo State, is known for his bold personality. During the show, he clashed with other contestants frequently and earned multiple strikes.

He admitted he had a girlfriend outside the house. But his closeness to Mide created a big storyline during the season.

Drama Surrounding Their Connection

Their poolside moments, duvet cuddles, and partying became highly memorable to the audience.

But Bright's closeness to Mide didn't quite sit well with some viewers. Some thought he was playing a game, others thought Mide got herself into a messy situation.

Their on-screen discussions about the issues of boundaries and loyalty further complicated their relationship.

These moments made them one of Season 10's most intriguing partners, and fans couldn't stop talking about what was really going on between them.

Since leaving the house, Bright has focused on building his Nollywood and fashion career, while Mide focused on herself and her personal growth.

Mide once described her relationship with Bright as meaningful but complicated, and she refers to what they share as a friendship.

The reunion at the YSL event has given fans more to talk about. Some praised how much Bright and Mide have grown since their BBNaija days, while others playfully brought up old memories from the show.

Many revisited the familiar discussion about whether their bond could ever blossom into something more.

Fans React to the Reunion Online

Social media erupted with reactions when photos and videos from the event emerged online.

@Queenofpanache said:

"Wise people. That's how you do it. Take it off socials and deal with the mess then come back as a power couple. I pray they work out."

@OdeyClaire commented:

"His ex will start having diarrhea in the mouth now."

@elsclover7 said:

"Awwn!! Bride shippers, una food don ready ooh. They look cute."

@IlebayeWabadimo opined:

"My God this is the best day ever."

@HannahChar64057 commented:

"This once dealt with Thier shippers and came out stronger."

@Rendraprincess said:

"Wow, the ship I wished to see outside the house. So lovely. Bright/Mide.... Brime."

@AforNah1 opined:

"Aww Bride is back."

Source: Legit.ng