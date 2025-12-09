A video of BBNaija's Imisi at the premiere of Funke Akindele's movie Behind the Scene has sparked discussions

In the clip, the reality star is seen on the red carpet, and her look quickly became a topic of conversation

Many shared their observations and offered advice on how she could improve her public appearance

Big Brother Naija season ten winner, Imisi Ayanwale, better known as Ijoba 606 became a topic of discussion among fans after her look at the premiere of Funke Akindele's movie Behind the Scene surfaced online.

The movie premiere, held on Sunday, December 7, 2025, was a star-studded event, and Imisi was among the attendees.

Fans react to video of BBNaija’s Imisi at Funke Akindele’s movie premiere. Photo credit@imisiofficial

Source: Instagram

The former housemate was spotted on the red carpet as she arrived at the venue. She wore a floor-sweeping brown gown, and fans who saw her began hailing her, declaring their love for Imisi and asking her to tell them she loved them too.

BBNaija's Imisi shows full chest at movie premiere

However, Imisi's appearance drew mixed reactions. The dress she wore revealed her full chest, and in the video, her chest and makeup appeared shiny, as if she had been sweating in the car on her way to the event.

BBNaija’s Imisi praises Funke Akindele at movie premiere. Photo credit@imisiofficuial

Source: Instagram

Fans were not impressed with the reality star’s look. They criticised her outfit and questioned who her designer was, suggesting that the designer should be changed.

Some fans described her appearance as tacky, with particular criticism directed at her makeup.

They expressed disappointment in her look, blaming those who told her she looked good.

Fans advised the former housemate who staged her homecoming event at Ebute Metta a few days ago to keep it simple, noting that she had now gained the perfect platform to shine after winning the reality show.

See the video here:

How fans reacted o BBNaija's Imisi's video

Reactions trailed what Imisi wore to the movie premiere as fans shared their take while giving her their two cents. Here are comments below:

@ phaith_newdawn wrote:

"Who made this dress? U go make heaven like this?"

@titilolaobe reacted:

"Abeg change your designer, this naa nonsense oooo."

@myteen_and_i shared:

"This is a bit tacky, Ma’am."

@pearlzzzzzclothings stated:

"Just lol she’s just getting started person wey dey do like tomboy for bbn house,I knew she’s more than everything they think."

@omot2016 said:

"There is beauty in decency."

@truth.topower commented:

"Una don abuse olive oil too it is well heeen kinii gbogbo eleyi."

@larrybridesnmore shared:

"People wey wan spoil her life patapata dey talk say she looks good. Imagine which kind yeye dress be this eehn? It is well ooo, hnmm!."

Imisi says she takes care of her mother

Legit.ng had reported that Big Brother Naija show winner Imisi had made a live video with her fan as they asked her questions.

In the recording, she was asked if she was taking care of her mother and she said yes. She added that her family are her top priority.

Source: Legit.ng