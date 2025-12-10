Videos from Odunlade Adekola's yearly awards ceremony, celebrating Nollywood stars, have surfaced online

The event was graced by popular faces in the industry, including Mr. Latin and Segun Ogungbe among others

The highlight of the event was when Adekola invited Peju Ogunmola on stage and asked the guests to give her a standing ovation

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Odunlade Adekola warmed hearts with the way he honoured his senior colleague, Peju Ogunmola, at the Odunlade Adekola Film Production (OAFP) awards ceremony 2025.

The event, which took place on the night of Tuesday, December 8, in Abeokuta, Ogun state, saw Adekola celebrate his colleagues in the industry, including Ogunmola.

A video captured the moment Adekola invited the actress on stage and asked the guests to give her a standing ovation, which they did, also clapping as a show of support and love for her.

Recall that in September, tragedy struck the actress’s family as she lost her only child and singer, Ayomikun.

Legit.ng reported that Yoruba movie stars stormed her residence in Ibadan for condolence visits.

Two months after losing her son, Ogunmola announced her return to Nollywood, with many celebrating her strength in overcoming the pain of losing an only child.

In a heartwarming video shared on her Instagram page, the veteran actress was seen stepping out of her home, smiling and dancing with her household in an atmosphere filled with laughter and positive energy.

The video showing the moment Odunlade Adekola honoured Peju Ogunmola is below:

Reactions as Odunlade Adekola honours Peju Ogunmola

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below.

meritxclusivecoutoure said:

"She is so strong Eeeeeeeeeeee it’s been months yet I’m not myself 🥹 Haaaaa Mummy May God continue to strengthen you."

debbiecookscuisine commented:

"She’s so strong. Dear Heavenly Father,please compensate this woman beautifully and mightily.

realsammiee said:

"Oluwa ma fi omo Dan mi wo,oluwa ma Dan mi tan ma pa mi lekun oluwa."

qudirow commented:

"she's a strong woman may Almighty continue to strengthen her."

ogunmola said:

"Maaammiii....*on both kneezz *....simplicity,humility and finesse all emcompassed in one......the world is set maammii... The stage is ready...The audience,your audience are gasping/thirsting.. The voice,your voice aint crooked..."

o.layorh commented:

"One thing I like about this Yoruba Nollywood… they respect one another a lot."

ojomuyidefoluke said:

"I have been watching this woman's films when I am still small."

akanke_olooto said:

"Gosh,what a strong woman,i would have broken down shamelessly on that stage.... May God continue to give her the strength to carry on."

property_determination_co commented:

"Mummy I love you."

Peju Ogunmola's husband, Pappy Luwe clocks 70

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peju Ogunmola's husband, actor Sunday Omobolanle, aka Pappy Luwe, clocked 70 years of age.

In an excited way, he shared a post to wish himself a happy birthday and prayed to continue living in good health.

His son, colleagues, and fans also took to the comment section to pray for him and to send their good wishes.

