Kunle Afod Shares Heartwarming Videos of His Sallah Ram Gifts to Iya Awero, Ogboluke
- Kunle Afod has shared heartwarming videos of his surprise ram gifts to two of his colleagues in the movie industry during the Sallah celebration
- The actor in a video was seen presenting a ram to veteran actress Mama Awero; in another video, he gifted his friend and colleague Ogboluke a ram as well
- Kunle Afod's generous gesture has been applauded by some of his colleagues as well as fans and followers
Popular Yoruba actor Kunle Afod was a channel of blessings to two of his colleagues, Lanre Hassan, aka Iya Awero, and Ogboluke, whose real name is Saliu Gbolagade, during this year's Eid Mubarak celebration.
Afod, in a video, recalls his surprise visit to Iya Awero's residence, gifted to her by Lagos stated governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, where he presented her with a ram to celebrate Salla.
In reaction to the unexpected display of love, the veteran showered prayers on Afod.
Sharing the sweet video online, Afod wrote in a caption:
"Ileya surprise visit to iya Awero. My heart is full with joy as I put smile on her face She welcomed me with open arm into Nollywood.. gone are the days … I pray for long life for her."
Watch video of Kunle Afod presenting a ram to Iya Awero below:
The actor also shared a video from his visit to actor Ogboluke's residence where he also gave him a ram.
Watch the video below:
Netizens praise Kunle Afod
See some of the messages below:
lateef.adebayo.35762:
"But I don't like this guy(afod) before but now a days the love just feel my heart like a woman you're dating...God will continue to blessed you."
iamdonmalik:
"Nothing is more precious than to collect your accolades and flowers while alive."
blessed_tomi:
"Mama has aged well like fine wine, bless you both."
adeleke_kum_kum:
"GOD will keep putting smiles on your face too as you usually put smiles on souls face you will never fall BIG Sir Aford the nollywood Legend great champ."
Sola Sobowale knees to greet Iya Awero
Legit.ng recalls reporting that Sola Sobowale showed love and respect to her older colleague, Iya Awero, at her birthday party.
Numerous celebs stormed the actress’ home as they partied with her, including Iya Awero.
In a clip, Sobowale was seen walking down the green carpet when she spotted Iya Awero in the crowd as she went on her knees to greet the veteran.
