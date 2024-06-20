Kunle Afod has shared heartwarming videos of his surprise ram gifts to two of his colleagues in the movie industry during the Sallah celebration

The actor in a video was seen presenting a ram to veteran actress Mama Awero; in another video, he gifted his friend and colleague Ogboluke a ram as well

Kunle Afod's generous gesture has been applauded by some of his colleagues as well as fans and followers

Popular Yoruba actor Kunle Afod was a channel of blessings to two of his colleagues, Lanre Hassan, aka Iya Awero, and Ogboluke, whose real name is Saliu Gbolagade, during this year's Eid Mubarak celebration.

Afod, in a video, recalls his surprise visit to Iya Awero's residence, gifted to her by Lagos stated governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, where he presented her with a ram to celebrate Salla.

In reaction to the unexpected display of love, the veteran showered prayers on Afod.

Sharing the sweet video online, Afod wrote in a caption:

"Ileya surprise visit to iya Awero. My heart is full with joy as I put smile on her face She welcomed me with open arm into Nollywood.. gone are the days … I pray for long life for her."

Watch video of Kunle Afod presenting a ram to Iya Awero below:

The actor also shared a video from his visit to actor Ogboluke's residence where he also gave him a ram.

Watch the video below:

Netizens praise Kunle Afod

See some of the messages below:

lateef.adebayo.35762:

"But I don't like this guy(afod) before but now a days the love just feel my heart like a woman you're dating...God will continue to blessed you."

iamdonmalik:

"Nothing is more precious than to collect your accolades and flowers while alive."

blessed_tomi:

"Mama has aged well like fine wine, bless you both."

adeleke_kum_kum:

"GOD will keep putting smiles on your face too as you usually put smiles on souls face you will never fall BIG Sir Aford the nollywood Legend great champ."

