Shiloh 2025: Bishop Oyedepo's Grandchildren Steal the Show with Their Big Bibles in Sweet Video
- Videos from Shiloh 2025, led by Bishop David Oyedepo in Ota, Ogun State, have emerged on social media
- The popular cleric's sons, Isaac and David, alongside their families, also attended the yearly convention
- The highlight from the church event was a video capturing Oyedepo's grandchildren and their big Bibles
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, aka Winners' Chapel International, and his family have stirred reactions with their presence at the 2025 Shiloh.
Shiloh 2025, themed Breaking New Grounds, commenced on Tuesday, December 9, at Faith Tabernacle, Canaanland, Ota, Ogun State, with prominent figures like Pastor Paul Enenche, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, and other notable clerics attending the event.
Oyedepo's sons and pastors David Oyedepo Jr. and Isaac Oyedepo also attended the yearly church event with their families.
A video shared by Christian content creator Son of the Prophet showed the moment the two sons of Oyedepo met at Shiloh as they exchanged pleasantries.
"I'll off your mic": Gov Adeleke’s wife pens message to Remi Tinubu amid drama with husband, Nigerians react
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Legit.ng Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
The highlight that, however, had many talking was a video that captured the bishop's grandchildren and their big Bibles.
The video showing Bishop Oyedepo's two sons and their children is below:
A clip of Isaac Oyedepo and his family at Shiloh 2025 is below:
Comments about Bishop Oyedepoe's grandchildren
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens dropped comments about the popular Christian leader's family and grandchildren. Read the comments below:
itzbabaty said:
"All the kids are with their physical Bible not IPad. Am not saying IPad is not good, but with physical bible, it does something to us. Teach your Child the way of The Lord so when life challenges come, He/she will have something to say to it.."
ekeng_mdb wrote:
"already in training future pastors."
plantsineden said:
"I thought I was the only one that noticed the young man with his Bible."
dr_laff_laff said:
"You go be Bishop Oyedepo grand child and you no go like big bible Keh.... , I love this."
iamthejustoba commented:
"Am I the only one that sees the resemblance of Pastor David's and Pastor Isaac's son's suits?"
realbreakthroughadeleke commented:
"I love the fact that something like this normally won’t make it to the gram… Weldone… it’s beautiful to watch."
specialagentcdi said:
"Oh wow! What are Pastor Isaac's first 2 kids eating? They've grown so tall."
spiceandsubstance_meatshop commented:
"Father Lord,let there be love among my kids ,they shall not be enemies to themselves."
edet.davidemmanuel said:
"Third generation unfolding already Papa is blessed."
official_godschoice said:
"Apart from that, Israel is wearing a matching suit with Pastor David; he is taller now, nearly the same height as Pastor David."
Bishop Oyedepo shares strange miracle
Legit.ng previously reported that Bishop David Oyedepo shared a remarkable story of how a woman conceived simply by tripping him during a church program.
The cleric recounted the incident while addressing his congregation, highlighting the woman’s unwavering faith.
According to him, the woman intentionally positioned herself in a way that made their paths cross, resulting in an encounter she believed would change her life.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng