Bishop David Oyedepo recounted how a woman in the U.S. intentionally tripped him during a church program, believing it would lead to her conceiving a child

The woman declared to her husband that she was pregnant immediately after the encounter, and nine months later, she gave birth, affirming her faith-driven action

Oyedepo highlighted the story as an example of unwavering faith producing miracles, reinforcing his teachings on the supernatural power of belief

Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church, popularly known as Winners' Chapel, has shared a remarkable story of how a woman in the United States conceived simply by tripping him during a church program.

The renowned cleric recounted the incident while addressing his congregation, highlighting the woman’s unwavering faith in seeking divine intervention for pregnancy.

Oyedepo Mentions How Woman Who Made Him Stumble During Program In US Got Pregnant, Video Trends

Source: Twitter

According to him, the woman intentionally positioned herself in a way that made their paths cross, resulting in an encounter she believed would change her life.

Recounting the experience, Oyedepo stated that the woman took advantage of his presence and the security surrounding him at the event.

“A woman dealt with me somewhere in the U.S. I was there for a meeting and then she saw security here and there, and she said, ‘Today na today.’ So she put her leg, and I stumbled,” he narrated.

The unexpected moment, which many might have seen as an accident, turned out to be a faith-driven action by the woman.

A Testimony Nine Months Later

Following the encounter, the woman confidently declared to her husband that she had conceived. Her husband, taken aback, questioned her assertion, considering that it had just happened.

“She told her husband, ‘I'm pregnant.’ He said, ‘Ehn, just now?’” Oyedepo continued.

Nine months later, the woman gave birth, reaffirming her belief that faith played a crucial role in her conception.

The testimony drew reactions from the congregation, further reinforcing Oyedepo’s teachings on the power of faith.

Faith and Miracles: Oyedepo’s Perspective

Bishop Oyedepo has been known for preaching about faith as a key element in receiving miracles.

The incident in the U.S., he noted, serves as yet another example of how unwavering belief can lead to extraordinary outcomes, The NAtion reported

“Faith was alive,” he emphasized while narrating the woman’s experience.

The story has sparked discussions on the power of faith, with many members of the church seeing it as a testament to the supernatural influence of divine encounters.

See the video here:

Bishop Oyedepo: Church aircraft was bought by God, not offerings

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the general overseer of the Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners' Chapel), Bishop David Oyedepo, got people talking as a clip from him went viral.

Oyedepo shared how he got the first aircraft for the church, saying that it was not bought by offerings.

In a clip, the cleric was speaking on the altar when he said it was God who bought the aircraft. Bishop Oyedepo, known for his bold declarations, explained that the first aircraft was given to the church without any prayer or financial appeal.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng