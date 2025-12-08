Nigerian music singer Davido has treated himself and his wife, Chioma Adeleke, to new wristwatches

The musician uploaded a photo of two watches on his Instagram account—one in blue and the other in pink

Details of the expensive accessories went viral, with many admiring the singer’s affection towards his wife

Nigerian music star Davido Adeleke, aka Davido, has once again captured public attention with a lavish display of love for his wife, Chioma.

The singer recently purchased a pair of luxury timepieces, one for himself and one for Chioma, worth millions.

Davido gifts Chioma a watch worth millions. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Sharing the picture online, the singer captioned the image, "His and Hers."

Details revealed that he added a Flying Tourbillon Maserati MSG Racing Hybrid Blue watch to his personal collection.

He also presented his wife, Chioma, with a Franck Muller Colour Dreams watch featuring a diamond-set bezel and a stunning purple alligator strap.

Fans believe the clock's sleek and bright design fits Chioma's sophisticated look.

The couple, who have emerged as one of Nigeria's most popular celebrity couples, continues to fascinate audiences with their love and shared moments of luxury.

See his post below:

Davido, Chioma trend online

Many people have taken to social media to praise Davido for consistently surprising his wife with thoughtful and extravagant presents.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

realestsandy said:

"The most pampered wife in the whole world! Clock it!"

sayrah_chinaza said:

"Choose your Vanity ohh."

____sara_bella said:

"Me thinking it was for the twins 🤣😭 garri don too much 😂😂."

browniwales said:

"Davido sabi marry abeg 👏👏 couple with so much love ❤️ amazing lifestyle."

dara30bg said:

"My Idolo sabi spoil his wife abeg😍😍."

infatigable_maris

"Couple wey dey give me joy😍."

qfficial_dahniel said:

"E b like before we see chioma again na till August😭😂❤️."

adjoa__rose said:

"A kind king and his Queen 💙🩷🩷🩷💙💙."

pamelatokyere said:

"For the King and Queen 💙🩷💙🩷💙🩷💙🩷."

ewatomilola.ashake said:

"Princess treatment 😍😍."

lilibel752 said:

"Chiom chiom enjoy yourself na God give you 😍😍😍."

sign__warld

"God Abeg run am for me too, I love this kind lifestyle, this is too cute 🥰."

queen_deola said:

"This ur caption 😂😂."

regina_nenye said:

"@teamchivido abeg no vex. Help me tell GF say I dey miss her for IG."

abosede123 said:

"God's loving couple! 😊💕 They radiate warmth and happiness, and it's truly inspiring to see such a beautiful bond. Their love story is a wonderful reminder of the joy that genuine connection brings into our lives."

browniwales said:

"Davido sabi marry abeg 👏👏 couple with so much love ❤️ amazing lifestyle 😍."

Davido’s extravagant ‘his and hers’ watch purchase leaves fans in awe. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Chioma celebrates Davido on his birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chioma Adeleke, aka Chef Chi, the wife of Afrobeats sensation David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, warmed hearts with an emotional write-up she penned for him on his 33rd birthday.

Recall that Davido celebrated his new age on Friday, November 21, with a concert in Atlanta, US.

Chioma, in her message to Davido, expressed how much she loved him and expressed gratitude to God for how far the singer has come.

Source: Legit.ng