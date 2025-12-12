Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli has reacted to a social media user who claimed he could produce movies that meet better Hollywood standards than hers

The comment went viral on Elon Musk’s X, with the young man also tagging Funke Akindele and Kunle Afolayan

The Love in Every Word filmmaker reacted to the trending post, gaining the attention of many on social media

Nollywood actress and producer Omoni Oboli responded to a Twitter user who claimed he could make better films than she.

The Twitter user, known as Ivankov Baboshkin, stated that he was confident in his ability to do a better job and create a more interesting Hollywood-standard movie than Omoni Oboli, Funke Akindele, and Kunle Afolayan combined.

Omoni Oboli reacts after being told someone else can deliver more compelling Hollywood content. Credit: @omonioboli

“I’m convinced and 100% sure I can do a better job and create a more compelling Hollywood-standard movie than @omonioboli, @funkeakindele, and @kunleafolayan combined,” he said.

Omoni responded by saying she believed him and made it clear that she was cheering for him. “I believe you! Go do it! Rooting for you.”

See their conversation below:

Legit.ng also reported that Omoni Oboli could not hold back her excitement as she received the plaque for Top Creator Channel on YouTube for 2025 at the Google office in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Aside from the actress, Afro gospel artist Akinade Ibuoye, popularly known as Gaise Baba, was also honoured as his song No Turning Back, which sparked mixed reactions online, especially among Christians, emerged as the most-watched video on YouTube in 2025, beating the likes of Davido, Wizkid, and others to the plaque.

Omoni won ahead of Itelediconstudio, which came second, followed by Uchenna, Mbunabo TV, Saira Movies, Maurice Sam TV, RuthKadiri247, ApataTV+, Uche Montana TV, Sonia Uche TV, and Brainjotter at 10.

Reacting to her win, the actress expressed gratitude to God, her family, friends, and fans.

"Where do I even begin to glorify you, oh Lord! Oh, for a thousand tongues to sing your praise. You have been too good to me. I am so unworthy yet you have chosen to bless me in ways I cannot comprehend," she wrote in part.

Recall that Oboli's hit movie Love In Every Word 2 hit millions of views on YouTube within hours after it was uploaded on the platform.

Netizens react to Omoni Oboli's response

otakuaydah said:

"Classy response 👏do your own let us hear word abeg."

beautybylalisha_ said:

"This one just finished listening to one motivational speaker 😂😂."

chinwe.faith said:

"Love in every word 1 is currently at 30million views on YouTube, if e easy run am 😂."

@whytesnowy said:

"Envy eats the soul from within. You are already close to being a Witch."

plussize_by_mys

"What are you now waiting for ehn baby."

tundealabi20 said:

"Great ambition! But why did (s)he have to tag them? Some social media users are ill-mannered."

uchechi_ogudu said:

"Toh…Life no hard👏go do am if e easy 🙌."

glitz_farms said:

"Everything Dey always be competition for some of una eye 🙄🙄 go for it oga…"

Omoni Oboli speaks up after man boldly claims she’s not on his Hollywood level. Credit: @omonioboli

Omoni Oboli's movie accused of copyright violation

Legit.ng previously reported that Omoni Oboli’s movie, Love In Every Word, was caught up in a controversy.

The hit Nigerian movie that caused excitement was accused of copyright infringement.

Following that, YouTube reportedly took action against the cinematic production, triggering fans.

