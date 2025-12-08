Regina Daniels’ Mother Reportedly Loses AGN Presidential Position: “Powers in Abuja Hijacked It”
- The recent Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) election sparked controversy after reports emerged that Regina Daniels' mum lost her bid for presidential position
- Filmmaker Stanley Ontop raised concerns about the conduct of the election, alleging that the process was neither transparent nor fair
- While acknowledging the winners of the election, Stanley Ontop insisted that the result of the presidential seat remained questionable
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Stanley Ontop, a Nigerian filmmaker, has reacted to Rita Daniels, Regina Daniels' mother, losing the AGN presidential election.
Legit.ng reports that Rita ran for president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) against the current National Secretary, Abubakar Yakubu.
The election was held on Saturday, December 6, 2025, during the Association's Annual General Meeting in Benin, Edo State, to select a successor to the outgoing President, Emeka Rollas.
Unfortunately, Rita lost the election to her opponent, Abubakar Yakubu. Stanley was disappointed with the outcome, viewing it as unfair to Rita Daniels.
Atiku or Peter Obi: “What will influence ADC’s choice of 2027 presidential candidate,” Cheiftain explains
He stated that Rita would have won the election if the powers in Abuja hadn't rigged it. Stanley expressed sadness that some delegates chose personal gain over the association's ethics.
“I’m deeply disappointed with the AGN national election outcome. It appears the process was unfair, particularly with regard to Hon. Rita Daniels’ candidacy. The alleged influence of a powerful individual in Abuja is concerning. I acknowledge the other winners, but the presidential election outcome is questionable.
"Regrettably, some delegates prioritised personal gain over the association’s integrity. We hear how much they give to each state delegate. But it’s a shame!!! @rita.daniels06 is my winner! Ontop cares!!!”
See his post below:
Regina Daniels' mum trends
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
joepraise630 said:
"When she was fighting the hands that feed her what does she expect."
ify_1920
"Thank God she lose… make she go rest."
angusvino
"I think una say Ned na falling star?. Una nor get level, you dey talk cho cho."
nwacyril_na_india said:
"I never prayed for her to win because if that woman win wahala dey."
officialonyiival said:
"Thank God she didn't win,is like giving Judy Austin president of Agn."
unusualmercy52 said:
"Person wey she and her daughter raise Ned dey loose election?"
macifeco4love2000 said:
"She lose be say she lose. Ned no small."
alala_ndi_igbo said:
"And also I think say dey said the man no get money and say na dem dey give him, so how come he was able to buy the voters and the ex wife and his mom was not able to do that?"
edna7732 said:
"She can't put her own house in order na AGN all this Regina wahala won't have happened if she put her foot down she didn't encourage her but did not fight hard for the marriage not to hold."
sir.sammywest said:
"Aluta continua Nwoke."
zoema_mi
"But seriously, sentiments aside, was she even qualified? Lmao."
mhizbigt said:
"Regina brought this on her mother, why make Ned the chairman of the patron as how? An actor? Or retired one actor?"
lindaogwuche said:
"Why am I hearing the name YAKUBU for the very first time."
chibuike_okechukwu1 said:
"Do you want her to win so that she can deceive AGN the same way she lied to Nigerians about her daughter’s age when she was getting married? Honestly, what we tolerate in Nigeria cannot be accepted in developed countries. We too mumu 😢."
Regina Daniels and Peter Okoye Party in Lagos
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Regina Daniels was spotted partying in Lagos with singer Peter Okoye, her mother and sisters amid her marital crisis with Ned Nwoko.
The night out went viral after a video showed them dancing together at Peter Okoye’s store.
The video sparked reactions online as fans celebrated her for finding happiness again.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.