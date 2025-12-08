The recent Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) election sparked controversy after reports emerged that Regina Daniels' mum lost her bid for presidential position

Filmmaker Stanley Ontop raised concerns about the conduct of the election, alleging that the process was neither transparent nor fair

While acknowledging the winners of the election, Stanley Ontop insisted that the result of the presidential seat remained questionable

Stanley Ontop, a Nigerian filmmaker, has reacted to Rita Daniels, Regina Daniels' mother, losing the AGN presidential election.

Legit.ng reports that Rita ran for president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) against the current National Secretary, Abubakar Yakubu.

Regina Daniel’s mother out of AGN leadership. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The election was held on Saturday, December 6, 2025, during the Association's Annual General Meeting in Benin, Edo State, to select a successor to the outgoing President, Emeka Rollas.

Unfortunately, Rita lost the election to her opponent, Abubakar Yakubu. Stanley was disappointed with the outcome, viewing it as unfair to Rita Daniels.

He stated that Rita would have won the election if the powers in Abuja hadn't rigged it. Stanley expressed sadness that some delegates chose personal gain over the association's ethics.

“I’m deeply disappointed with the AGN national election outcome. It appears the process was unfair, particularly with regard to Hon. Rita Daniels’ candidacy. The alleged influence of a powerful individual in Abuja is concerning. I acknowledge the other winners, but the presidential election outcome is questionable.

"Regrettably, some delegates prioritised personal gain over the association’s integrity. We hear how much they give to each state delegate. But it’s a shame!!! @rita.daniels06 is my winner! Ontop cares!!!”

See his post below:

Regina Daniels' mum trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

joepraise630 said:

"When she was fighting the hands that feed her what does she expect."

ify_1920

"Thank God she lose… make she go rest."

angusvino

"I think una say Ned na falling star?. Una nor get level, you dey talk cho cho."

nwacyril_na_india said:

"I never prayed for her to win because if that woman win wahala dey."

officialonyiival said:

"Thank God she didn't win,is like giving Judy Austin president of Agn."

unusualmercy52 said:

"Person wey she and her daughter raise Ned dey loose election?"

macifeco4love2000 said:

"She lose be say she lose. Ned no small."

alala_ndi_igbo said:

"And also I think say dey said the man no get money and say na dem dey give him, so how come he was able to buy the voters and the ex wife and his mom was not able to do that?"

edna7732 said:

"She can't put her own house in order na AGN all this Regina wahala won't have happened if she put her foot down she didn't encourage her but did not fight hard for the marriage not to hold."

sir.sammywest said:

"Aluta continua Nwoke."

zoema_mi

"But seriously, sentiments aside, was she even qualified? Lmao."

mhizbigt said:

"Regina brought this on her mother, why make Ned the chairman of the patron as how? An actor? Or retired one actor?"

lindaogwuche said:

"Why am I hearing the name YAKUBU for the very first time."

chibuike_okechukwu1 said:

"Do you want her to win so that she can deceive AGN the same way she lied to Nigerians about her daughter’s age when she was getting married? Honestly, what we tolerate in Nigeria cannot be accepted in developed countries. We too mumu 😢."

Regina Daniel’s mother allegedly loses AGN presidential mandate amid Ned Nwoko saga. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels and Peter Okoye Party in Lagos

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Regina Daniels was spotted partying in Lagos with singer Peter Okoye, her mother and sisters amid her marital crisis with Ned Nwoko.

The night out went viral after a video showed them dancing together at Peter Okoye’s store.

The video sparked reactions online as fans celebrated her for finding happiness again.

Source: Legit.ng