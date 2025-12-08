Pastor Paul Enenche has awarded a scholarship to a 300-level student for his dance moves during a church service

A heartwarming moment also showed when the popular cleric gifted the lucky student a suit and shoes

His generous gesture has sparked conversation on social media, with many applauding the popular clergyman

Pastor Paul Enenche has warmed hearts with his generous gesture towards a lucky man during a service at his church, Dunamis International Gospel Centre, on Sunday, December 7.

The young man, who is also a 300-level student, captured the cleric's attention with his dance moves during the praise session.

An adorable clip showed the moment the man was called forward to meet with Enenche.

While being interrogated by the pastor, he revealed he was a 300-level student funding himself through school by bricklaying, moving Enenche to award him a full-time scholarship.

The lucky man also received a suit and shoes amid cheers from the congregation. Sharing the video on his official X account, Pastor Paul Enenche wrote:

"God decided to locate this young man specially during the 8-hour God’s presence service today. He was dancing with all his might like David, not aware of anything or anyone around him, and God located him and favoured him immediately! Beloved, never let anything or anyone stop your praise and worship, even if you don’t think anyone is seeing, God is seeing and will definitely reward."

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Enenche shared a video of what happened to an American pastor who worshipped at Dunamis.

Pastor Enenche said he invited the man of God to Abuja to worship with the church.

The video showing the moment Pastor Paul Enenche awarded a scholarship to the dancing student during the church service is below:

Reactions to Pastor Paul Enenche's generous gesture

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read the comments below:

Goodnessmatts said:

"Next Sunday it’s ontop one of the TV I’ll climb and dance . They must notice me."

AmakaNwafor18 commented:

"If dem say mak una dance for church, una go dey form This guys praise has brought his blessings down."

POSTIVISM said:

"If e reach your turn no dance for church. Make I hear say I no dance scatter everywhere! PS: Not because of anybody, but because my dance is an act of worship to God."

upcoming_1 wrote:

"Today way i no go I swear next Sunday, during prayer section i go dey dance ni."

EmegharaJesse said:

"I was at the service. What a divine visitation When God remembers you, favour locates u from anywhere and your destiny helper shows up at the right time."

TonyAn199731 commented:

"The camera man is his destiny helper."

