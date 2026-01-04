A video of Pastor Enoch Adeboye of RCCG recounting his experience with a woman who followed him to his hotel room abroad has gone viral

The popular cleric shared what he saw after she raised up her dress for him to see, leading to a powerful prayer session

His testimony of the instant healing the woman received has, however, sparked reactions on social media

Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) recently shared his encounter with a woman with multiple scars on her body and the instant healing she received.

During the January 2026 Holy Ghost Service, Pastor Adeboye recounted his encounter with a woman in the USA who followed him to his hotel room, revealing torture scars from nightly attacks, which vanished after his prayer.

“A woman pursued me to my hotel room in the USA even after I had prayed for her downstairs. When we got inside the room, she raised up her dress and I saw scars all over her body. I prayed for her and all the scars disappeared immediately," Pastor Adeboye said in a video that has gone viral.

Adeboye, 82 years old, is famous for using testimonies to illustrate instant divine intervention. In 2025, the RCCG leader also shared a personal testimony which he said revealed the power of simply saying, “God bless you.”

He recounted how, during one of his night prayer walks, he encountered a woman with her child by the roadside, hoping for money from passers-by. Adeboye explained that he had no money with him but offered the words, “God bless you.” The woman responded with “amen.”

Watch the video of Pastor Adeboye sharing his testimony of instant healing below:

Mixed reactions trail Pastor Adeboye's testimony

In reaction, some netizens who found the testimony hard to believe taunted the cleric, while others shared diverse views in his defence.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read them below:

haidar_01x said:

"If this man na ur pastor u nor need cream for dark spot again just off cloth for am."

Only1Leanboi commented:

"Nigerians, if una fit believe this talk. Why una no go believe me say if you borrow me money, I go return am."

Kontrolzee commented:

"Nigerians want to believe miracle heals and still want to hold government accountable for failing in healthcare. Pick a struggle."

0xAuthority said:

“She raised her dress and I saw scars all over her body” Had enough time to look at her body? As a Doctor or examiner or what? You didn’t look away and rebuked her from showing her body to you and condemned the inappropriate behavior? "

Shawmark said:

"Some things are just better left unsaid abeg."

