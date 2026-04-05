Bharti Airtel surpasses 650 million global subscribers, becoming the second-largest telecom operator worldwide

Airtel's robust growth is driven by strong demand in India and Africa, with a substantial fintech presence

Despite leading subscriber growth, Airtel still trails Reliance Jio in India, highlighting a competitive telecom landscape

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Bharti Airtel has surged to become the world’s second-largest telecom operator by subscriber base, hitting a landmark 650 million customers across its operations in India and Africa.

The milestone, based on data from GSMA Intelligence, places Airtel just behind China’s dominant telecom giant and ahead of several global competitors.

Airtel becomes the world's second-largest telecom operator. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

The achievement underscores Airtel’s rapid expansion strategy, particularly in emerging markets where demand for mobile connectivity and data services continues to rise sharply.

Strong footprint across Africa

A major driver of Airtel’s growth is its African business under Airtel Africa, which now serves 179 million customers across 14 countries. The company offers a mix of high-speed data, voice, and mobile money services, with over 52 million users actively using its fintech platforms.

In Nigeria, Airtel remains a dominant player. Data from the Nigerian Communications Commission shows Airtel Nigeria had more than 63 million subscribers as of February 2026, cementing its position as the country’s second-largest telecom operator behind MTN Nigeria. It also boasts about 54 million internet users, reflecting strong demand for data services.

India remains Airtel’s largest market

India continues to account for the bulk of Airtel’s subscriber base, with over 368 million mobile customers. The company has also expanded into home broadband and digital television, serving 13 million broadband households and 15 million Digital TV users.

Despite this scale, Airtel still trails Reliance Jio in India, with Jio crossing the 500 million subscriber mark. However, Jio’s operations are limited to India, giving Airtel a broader international footprint.

Global rankings still led by China

While Airtel now holds the second spot globally, the top position remains firmly with China Mobile, which has over one billion subscribers. The global telecom landscape continues to be dominated by Chinese operators, but Airtel’s expansion shows increasing competition from multinational players.

Growth fueled by data and rural expansion

Airtel’s upward trajectory is being powered by strong growth in data consumption. According to Kotak Equities, the company’s subscriber base has grown at a compound annual rate of 2.9 per cent between FY2021 and FY2026, while data subscribers surged by 9.7 per cent over the same period.

This indicates a shift toward higher-value customers who consume more data, boosting revenue potential.

Analysts also highlight significant growth opportunities in rural markets, where mobile broadband access remains low. Notably, about 20 per cent of Airtel’s users are still on 2G and 3G networks, leaving room for upgrades to faster 4G and 5G services.

Aggressive subscriber gains continue

Recent figures from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India show Airtel’s market share rising to 37.59 per cent in February 2026. The growth was driven by the addition of 4.86 million new subscribers in a single month, significantly outpacing Reliance Jio’s 1.62 million additions.

Focus on innovation and customer experience

Commenting on the milestone, Vice Chairman Gopal Vittal described the achievement as both a success and a responsibility.

He emphasised Airtel’s commitment to improving service quality, expanding network reliability, and leading innovation, including its early rollout of 5G services in India.

Airtel subscribers hit 650 million, the world's second-largest. Credit: Airtel

Source: UGC

With strong momentum across continents, Airtel’s rise signals a shifting balance in the global telecom industry, as emerging-market operators increasingly challenge long-standing leaders.

Nigeria's newest telecom operator targets one million subscribers

Legit.ng earlier reported that A newly launched telecom company, Lebara, has officially entered the Nigerian telecommunications market with an ambitious plan to attract up to one million subscribers within its first year of operations.

The company made its debut through a soft launch, positioning itself as a niche-focused Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) among the 46 MVNO licences issued in Nigeria.

Rather than competing directly with established telecom giants for the mass market, the company says it will focus on underserved and specialised segments of Nigeria’s growing digital population.

Source: Legit.ng