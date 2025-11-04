Pastor Paul Enenche of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre shared the story of a man of God who worshipped at his church

According to Pastor Paul Enenche, the preacher came all the way from America to worship at the Glory Dome in Abuja

He posted a video of the man sharing how he experienced an outpouring of the power of God during the anointing service

An American pastor who visited the Glory Dome of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja, has shared what happened to him after worshipping there.

The senior pastor of the Dunamis Church, Pastor Paul Enenche, shared a post on X, detailing what happened.

The American preacher said he received God's touch at the Dunamis Church in Abuja.

Pastor Enenche included a video of the American pastor giving a testimony of what he experienced at the Glory Dome in Abuja.

Pastor Enenche said he invited the man of God to Abuja to worship with the church.

His words:

"An American preacher came on a special invitation from Dr. Paul Enenche to the Glory Dome, Abuja — and his life was forever changed! He shared how he fasted before coming, hungry for a fresh outpouring of the Spirit. At the Dome, he witnessed raw revival power — the blind seeing, the lame walking, and people sleeping on the church floor between services just to stay in God’s presence."

Pastor Enenche said he laid his hand on the American preacher and his life was impacted.

He said:

"During an anointing service, as Dr. Paul Enenche laid hands on him, he was struck by the power of God — shaking under the anointing. He said he physically felt oil flowing down his face and neck, even though no oil was poured on him!"

Also, the American preacher himself testified that his life was impacted the day he worshipped at the Glory Dome.

According to him, he has observed the power of God in the life of Pastor Enenche and he told himself that he wanted the impartation.

Pastor Paul Enenche prayed for the American preacher and he was touched.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as American preacher shares testimony

@OlayemiOlaoluwa said:

"Power of the Holy Spirit, evidently working wonders. More grace and anointing sir. The oil will never run dry in Jesus name."

@pproff96 said:

"Glory to God. I need a baptism of the Holy Spirit too. I'm tired of being an ordinary Christian. May the oil on your head never runs dry in Jesus Name. Amen More power and strength to you sir."

@EmmieCEO said:

"Wow, this testimony is truly powerful! It reminds us that God’s anointing isn’t just a concept—it’s real, tangible, and life-changing. When we position ourselves in faith and humility, the Spirit moves in ways beyond understanding. Grateful for leaders like Dr. Paul Enenche."

