A stage 3 cancer survivor shared an emotional video reacting to Blessing CEO’s trending cancer claim, describing the situation as painful and disrespectful to people battling the disease daily, while urging authorities to take action

The survivor explained her personal journey, including losing her breast and facing ongoing medical costs, as she warned that such fake claims could discourage public support for genuine patients seeking help

Her video added to growing outrage from Nigerians and celebrities who have criticised Blessing CEO after she admitted she does not have stage 4 cancer despite earlier claims and a plea for donations online

A stage three cancer survivor, Princess Adetutu Adenike Koleosho, has condemned Blessing CEO over her claim of battling stage four breast cancer, a stunt that went viral on social media and attracted widespread outrage.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Blessing CEO later admitted she was not suffering from cancer and mocked those who donated money for her supposed treatment, sparking calls for her arrest from Nigerians, including celebrities Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Georgina Onuoha.

Cancer survivor reacts to Blessing CEO’s claim, warns that it may affect trust and support for real patients seeking medical help. Photo: fabulouslyflatdiva/officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

Princess Adetutu, in a video shared on her Instagram page and now circulating online, explained that she felt deeply insulted by the incident, describing it as a mockery of the pain and struggles faced by real cancer patients.

She narrated how she had to undergo a double mastectomy and continues to live with the heavy burden of treatment and post-treatment expenses.

“It is a slap on our faces as cancer warriors that somebody will just wake up and then feel like our own pain is what she can make a joke out of.”

She emphasised that the Nigerian Cancer Society should file a petition against Blessing CEO, warning that such false claims could discourage genuine patients from seeking help and support.

According to Adetutu, many Nigerians already present late for treatment, and stunts like this only worsen the stigma and fear surrounding cancer.

“I am of the opinion that the Nigerian cancer body needs to file a petition against her because this is something that we are losing people daily, because they are presenting late.”

Adetutu went further to explain the financial strain of cancer treatment, noting that scans and post-treatment care cost hundreds of thousands of naira yearly.

She explained that patients often rely on donations to survive, and misleading claims like Blessing CEO’s could make people reluctant to help those truly in need.

“Tell me somebody that’s giving you money for chemotherapy, radiotherapy, a few sessions of vitamin C infusion and all of that, and then you still come back and say you need 1.3 million or 1.5 million for a PET scan. Our scan is not something you just do once and it ends.”

She concluded by urging society to show empathy, encourage early detection, and support cancer patients rather than making a mockery of their struggles.

Watch the full video below:

Nigerians react to the stage 3 cancer survivor Adetutu's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many Nigerians expressed anger and sadness over Blessing CEO's actions.

@anabel_medspa said:

"All breast cancer survivors come out and protest for her arrest. I have lost friends to cancer and I know what they went through."

@ella__emmanuel commented:

"Blessing actually crossed the line though with this cancer thing. Just imagine how she made a joke of such a sensitive topic."

@techspire.devops wrote:

"Lost a friend to cancer (breast) it saddens me reading all of this…I can still remember her voice when she would be crying and saying she's scared of dying…"

@onyidera22 reacted:

"She will definitely get stage 4 as she wish."

Stage 3 cancer survivor Princess Adetutu calls for action against Blessing CEO. Photo: fabulouslyflatdiva/officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

Georgina Onuoha demands the arrest of Blessing CEO

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha demanded the arrest of Blessing CEO over her cancer claim.

She shared videos showing Blessing CEO mocking Nigerians who donated money and refusing to apologise or refund them.

Georgina described the situation as disturbing and called on authorities to take action, stressing that such behaviour could damage public trust and harm genuine patients.

Source: Legit.ng