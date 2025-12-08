Nigerian Fuji legend K1 De Ultimate, aka K1, is embroiled in a new controversy amid a kingship battle

Popular socialite Balogun Eko argued in a recent video that K1 has no royal lineage in Ijebuland

In the video, the man questioned the singer’s eligibility for any kingship role, gaining the attention of many

Nigerian socialite Balogun Eko has stirred an online sensation with his new accusation concerning Fuji superstar Wasiu Ayinde, professionally known as KWAM 1 or K1 De Ultimate.

Balogun Eko, the Chief Balogun of the Epetedo Area, stated that K1 De Ultimate is not from Ijebuland.

Speaking further, Balogun Eko stated that K1 De Ultimate has no link to Ijebu-Ode royalty and, as a result, cannot be king.

Note that in a letter dated December 3, 2025, the music icon announced his intention to run for the Awujale throne, declaring himself a "bonafide son" of the Fusengbuwa royal family.

However, the Ijebu-Ode royal family has made it clear that mere interest is insufficient; K1 De Ultimate and others must perform a vital duty before their candidacies can proceed.

The family's chairman, Abdulateef Owoyemi, stated that each aspirant must fill out a thorough royal lineage data form, which tracks heritage back seven generations.

Balogun Eko claimed that K1 De Ultimate attempted to enlist President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his desire to become the Awujale of Ijebuland but was disregarded by the president, which he believes provoked the behaviour that ended in the ValueJet crisis at Abuja airport.

Balogun Eko claimed that people in Ijebuland do not want K1 De Ultimate to be the next Awujale because he is not peaceful, and that they regard him as a problematic figure.

The public analyst also said that K1 De Ultimate has existing contractual relationships with politicians and other high-profile individuals for them to play, and that the people of Ijebu would not tolerate a situation in which a king also performs as a Fuji musician.

Legit.ng recently reported that K1 De Ultimate has publicly declared interest in the Awujale throne on stage.

In a video that surfaced on social media on Sunday, December 7, KWAM 1, while performing live on stage, confirmed his interest in becoming the next Awujale of Ijebu land, in Ogun state.

The Fuji star also responded to claims that he was not from the ruling family.

According to the singer, the late Awujale would not have crowned him the head of all princes of Ijebu land (Olori Omoba) if he was not from a ruling house.

He also called on the spirit of the late Awujale Oba Sikiru Kayọde Adetona to rise and reveal what is hidden.

Recall that the singer made his intention to ascend the ancestral stool known in a letter addressed to the Fusengbuwa Ruling House on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

The 68-year-old, who traced his eligibility to his royal lineage of the Jadiara line of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House in Agunsebi Quarters, cited his 50 years of cultural advocacy through his music.

