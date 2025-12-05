Shanko Rasheed was among the popular Fuji artistes who performed at a recent music concert in Lagos

The Fuji singer's dramatic display as he performed on stage was the highlight, which stirred reactions from netizens

Top stars in the genre like KWAM 1, Saheed Osupa, Taye Currency, among others, were also present at the event

Fun videos from Fuji Vibrations 2025, which took place on Thursday, December 4, at Muri Okunola Park, Lagos, have emerged on social media.

The event saw notable stars in the Fuji genre turning up, showing love and support for each other to the joy of their fans.

The likes of King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall 'KWAM 1', Abbass Obesere, Saheed Osupa, KS1 Malaika, Adio Atawewe, Taye Currency, SK Sensation, Shanko Rasheed, and a handful of up-and-coming Fuji talents from all over Nigeria performed at the event.

Shanko Rasheed's performance was, however, the highlight, as he brought energy on stage and thrilled fans with dance moves and dramatic display.

A clip also captured the moment the Fuji star removed his Agbada on stage. Reacting to his performance, he said:

"Last night was a show to perform with the swanky Fuji vibes @fujiopera festival. They expected less, but we nurtured them with the intuition of swanky vibes. Only one Wayne of Fuji music."

The video from Shanko Rasheed's performance is below:

Reactions trail Shanko Rasheed's performance

While some netizens applauded the Fuji star, others taunted him, claiming it was not a performance to be proud of. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

gbengaphysayor said:

"Dance plenty pass music."

bankyprobeauty commented:

"Wat are you wearing."

sambass_promotions_inc commented:

"Shanko i celebrate you my brother, remember you're no longer Shanko anymore o lol."

sincerity_411 commented:

"Make una sha day do show wey una children go fit peacefully tell their class mate say that's my dad performing."

Iremide Olufunmilade said:

"Kai, Kai, Kai,is this good performance or bad performance? it's good aje Omo iya mhi."

Aji Fola wrote:

"Puffy Records Limited Kai! Kai!! Kai!!! No gree for anybody seh! Only one Wayne."

gud_example23 said:

"@iam_shankorasheed alatanda tia full of energy ⚡ and vibe up up way ejemi also iba re Wayne of fuji pmoney tia."

ancestor121 commented:

"U no suppose relent u come dey struggle to fit back . May Allah make it easy for u."

rockerapata commented:

"He no get opportunity to do that mara as he wanted, he wished someone else was singing and he's just dancing."

Wole Banjo said:

"This is the most entertaining and electrifying moment among them all .. 9ic one Shankoo , I like your dancing skills."

