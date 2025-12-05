A video of a little boy performing singer Davido's song 'Away' has gone viral on TikTok and caught people's attention

Flanked by other kids on stage, the boy delivered an impressive performance as he mimicked Davido's mannerisms

His audience was so amazed that people stepped out to spray money on him, while netizens scored him highly

Nigerians have reacted to a video of a little boy boldly performing singer Davido's song 'Away' on a stage.

'Away' was released as part of Davido's fourth studio album 'Timeless', which came out on March 31, 2023.

A lady, @kassyloveth, who shared the video of the boy's performance, said she had gone to a kids' music concert and humorously said she met Davido there.

"POV: You went for a kids music concert but didn't know you'll meet Davido there," words overlaid on her video read.

In the over-two-minute clip, the boy took the center stage and delivered an entertaining performance of the song using a microphone, while it played in the background.

He was flanked by some kids in matching outfits who served as his dancers. The bold kid mimicked Davido's mannerisms as he sang the song word for word.

His performance delighted the audience, which caused some of them to step out and spray him with money.

Watch the video below:

Netizens gush over boy's performance

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the boy's performance below:

BO$UN🦁 said:

"Davido makes music the young, and even the old can easily vibe too."

_deronke🦋 said:

"The instrumentalists reaction is my honest reaction, vibing and enjoying the performance at the same time."

DAVE X said:

"Am just smiling...🤣🤣🤣joy giver, death will not cut short your lives.you all shall fulfill destiny in Jesus mighty name.even the musician were shock."

smallest_pepper said:

"Bro saw the cash on the floor and took the 50/50 verse personal."

Opeyemi said:

"Goosebumps all over me. He really tried."

nora said:

"Small OBO,How much be your ticket for Abuja this December,Since I no fit afford big OBO own?"

˚✮JohnnyC. 🥶💙🎧✮˚⋆ said:

"Me patiently waiting to see Davido , not knowing Daniel was the Davido she was referring to."

Baby_Peace ❣️😊 said:

"Nobody is talking about how he sang the song perfectly without mixing words or biting his lips."

