Saheed Osupa has penned a heartfelt message to his colleague Ajibola Pasuma on his 58th birthday

The Fuji maestro, who made a special prayer against untimely death, also described the kind of person Oga Nla is

His birthday message has ignited reactions as many celebrated the bond between the duo, who were once perceived as rivals

Fuji star King Saheed Osupa recently returned to social media with a special message for his friend and colleague Ajibola Pasuma, aka Oga Nla, who turned 58 on Thursday, November 27.

Osupa shared a series of the birthday celebrant's photos on his Instagram page and included a heartwarming message.

The singer, who prayed against untimely death, described his colleague as one who spreads happiness wherever he goes.

"Happy birthday to a brother and friend, Ajibola Pasuma Oga Nla @officialpasuma. Iku kii pa ẹta l’ojú iràn; may you never experience untimely death. May your life be long, joyful, and covered with the limitless grace of God. Today, I celebrate a truly great person who spreads happiness wherever he goes. May that same joy fill your home forever. Wishing you sound health, wealth, happiness, and endless blessings. You have my best wishes always, Ijoba Ore Oba," Osupa wrote.

Pasuma also expressed gratitude to God on his 58th birthday, as he wrote,

"Alhamdulillah, I am +1 today. No long epistles, OPE NI FUN OLOHUN, Baba Jeje @58. It’s your prayers that keep me going. I’m grateful, famz."

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Pasuma moved fans to tears and admiration with a grand gesture in honour of his late mother, Alhaja Kubrat Odetola.

On Friday, September 5, 2025, the music star unveiled a brand-new, multi-million-naira mansion, dedicating it to his mother’s memory.

Saheed Osupa's post celebrating Pasuma at 58 is below:

Comments as Osupa celebrates Pasuma at 58

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from fans and followers. Read the comments below:

gud_example23 said:

"Meaningful years to celebrate on the land of living iba wasi."

twinklebigstar01 commented:

"Happy birthday Omo Iyawo Anobi."

gbengaidowu reacted:

"I honestly felt emotional reading @kingsaheedosupa birthday wishes and prayers to his wonderful friend @officialpasuma . I smell true love between them, and I wish you both everlasting peace and happiness."

oganla_engineer_adekunle reacted:

"Pasuma @58 Happy Birthday to my mentor and inspiration, Alhaji Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, the 001 of the Oganla family! May God bless your new age with good health, long life, abundant joy, and endless success."

armaniholar commented:

"Aseyi Shamodun o 'Oko lyawo Anabí, Baba Jeje Himself ! Kara O'le o lbawasi ... lbi kankan kó ní wole yin wa o Amína lnsha Allah."

omoolomo_r_16 said:

"Happy beautiful birthday to AnobiPaso Oga Nla IjobaFuji IbaWaasi Ore BaamiAyinla KSO Olufimo1 Mategbamole IbaSulia. Wishing you all the best sir with good health wealth happiness more blessings InshaAllah AminYaAllah

hajiabash said:

"Alhamdullillah, happiest birthday to you, music legend of our time, welcome onboard 58th floor, cheeeerss."

