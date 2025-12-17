Nigerian actress Doris Ogala stirred curiosity with a veiled post as Pastor Chris Okafor ties the knot

Legit.ng earlier reported that adorable pictures from the clergyman’s wedding have emerged on social media

Hours after blogs carried them, the movie star took to her Instagram page to share a video of her current self

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has shared a quiet but emotional post on social media as pictures from Pastor Chris Okafor’s wedding continue to trend online.

The actress posted a short video of herself sitting in her bedroom, with Maverick City’s gospel song God Will Work It Out playing softly in the background.

Doris Ogala’s puzzling post fuels speculation as Pastor Chris Okafor’s wedding trends. Credit: @mmaogala, Facebook/Bishop Oche John Egah

Source: Instagram

Doris did not say a word in the clip, allowing the music and visuals to convey her message. She shared the video without any caption, leaving followers to draw their own conclusions.

Her post came just hours after photos surfaced online showing Pastor Chris Okafor tying the knot with his wife, Pearl.

Reports indicate that the wedding ceremony took place on Tuesday, December 16, 2024.

The development followed a series of social media posts by Doris Ogala, in which she publicly called out the clergyman over an alleged promise of marriage.

Her claims had earlier stirred intense debate and reactions across social media platforms.

The wedding ceremony was attended by several prominent clergymen, including Bishop Oche John Egah, Pastor Idah Peterside, Matthew A. Ashimolowo, and Bishop Isaac Idahosa.

Bishop Oche also shared the official wedding programme online with the caption, “Perfect Match Made in Heaven.”

Recall that social media was thrown into a frenzy after Doris Ogala first took to Instagram to make the allegations against the pastor.

See her post below:

Legit.ng recently reported that Doris, who vowed to sue the cleric, disclosed she had chat logs, screen recordings, and a video that she claimed showed the date and phone number of the receiver.

In her chat with Daddy Freeze, the media personality warned her against making such material public, as doing so could result in legal ramifications for privacy violations. Despite the caution, she remained undeterred, claiming that she had already authorised her lawyer to continue the matter.

She said that Pastor Okafor's decision to marry another woman after making commitments to her was grounds for legal action, and that she was willing to provide proof in court.

Doris Ogala’s subtle message sparks chatter amid Pastor Chris Okafor wedding celebration. Credit: @mmaogala

Source: Twitter

Netizens console Doris Ogala

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

essyjemimah said:

"Ladies, hear me, A MAN IS NOT YOUR FRIEND!"

na_metusella said:

"Focus on yourself and move on, we Nigerian easily forget, this trend will soon pass and you’ll be stronger, forget about the people trolling you I know it’s worth it though because your act during this whole thing isn’t worth it, try and be strong you’re a beautiful and sexyy lady we know, please no need to expose your body to the public 🙏🏻."

alphafurnitureninteriors said:

"People heal differently; some heal quietly without noise, some heal with so much noise and drama.Stay strong 💪 sis ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

quinta4515 said:

"You don't have shame honestly."

elora_ritz said:

"You will be fine. We dey chop breakfast steady. Na normal thing."

sholutayo said:

"All I can say is forget the past, love yourself and move on❤️❤️."

donjay840 said:

"Hmm mama you dey enter my eyes 👀 oo with this thing way you dey wear. You fresh sha ❤️🙈."

splashyposhberry said:

"Move on and stop the social media validations..... May God heal you and give you everlasting peace ✌️😍."

salvagelux said:

"😂😂The way she pulled the blanket down and opened the Bobby for us, abeg continue to sell your market jare, life must go on."

babydastino said:

"Nne I know what you are passing through, but please forget about the Chris and focus on yourself 🙏 forgive yourself and face the future.... Tomorrow is better and best just give your life to GOD He will transform your life for you. My candid advise 🙌."

egbunachinenye70 said:

"The mistake has been done please just let gooo Sending you hugs."

heavenly_seed said:

"So my question to you now. A man who arrested you and did all sort to you, is who you are feeling bad for, not marrying you. Someone you will be giving God Thanksgiving for saving you from death trap. You here crying or feeling downcast for. Hmmmmmmmmmmm please go and settle down and order for better food, and eat."

Pastor Chris Okafor's proposal video trends

Legit.ng previously reported that fans unearthed Pastor Chris Okafor's proposal video after he was called out by Doris Ogala.

In the clip, the spiritual leader was seen holding the hand of his love interest, leading her to the place where he planned to propose.

The lady appeared hesitant to go to the location, drawing back.

Source: Legit.ng