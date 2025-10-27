Priscilla Ojo has responded to online critics who dragged her for repeating her wedding shoes to a recent event

The Nigerian influencer had arrived in Abuja with her family for a gig and to support her husband’s performance

However, eagle-eyed netizens quickly noticed her shoes and made comments about them, prompting Priscy to react

Nigerian fashion influencer, Priscilla Ojo, made headlines on October 27, 2025, after her recent outfit made its way online.

Priscilla had arrived in Nigeria with her baby, Rakeem, and her husband, Juma Jux, for an influencer gig that she had.

They had also come for a show Juma had in Abuja. As usual, they received a grand and warm welcome from Iyabo Ojo.

Shortly after their arrival, videos of Priscilla Ojo's outfit to her event began to trend online. She rocked a blue off-the-shoulder dress and paired it with blue shoes.

However, online users quickly recalled that the shoes were the same ones she wore to her wedding after-party and dragged her.

Priscilla wasted no time responding to the naysayers and gave them a bit of schooling.

She wrote:

"My generation girls are living in delusion, thinking I should only wear Jimmy Choo once."

Reactions as Priscy knocks critics



Read some reactions as compiled below:

@shoe.ville_collectionz said:

"So she should wear the shoe once and dump it? The funny thing is the person that made this comment might not have upto 3 shoes o😂😂😂."

@thesandypreneur said:

"I once worked with a high end fashion brand here in Lagos during my uni days (ASUU strike) and I can tell you for free that if you see people repeating fashion items, respect them o! They own it. A lot of those who don't repeat stuff work with stylists and those items are returned after every shoot or event."

@renikscosmetics said:

"She’s always had a good head on her shoulders. Beautiful response!"

@shakitisisi said:

"Even the dress she wore with the shoes for the wedding cam still be used for events and will stand out very well. Very beautiful. Are celebs expected to only wear clothes, shoes and bags only once? How reasonable or sustainable is that?"

@sabiigirlfashion said:

"Why the unnecessary pressure and expectations? Repeat your outfits and accessories please 😎."

@damilola.023 said:

"Best Response ever."

@akpajosephine said:

"For her to repeat the shoes that means na she get am no be borrow like you all do 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 baby girl is even looking more s*xy 😍😍😍😍😍."



@chi_nye said:

"She killed this reply…….Unrealistic expectations and drawn up realities are the perpetrator of real life issues. If you like don’t repeat your clothes and shoes even if they are not top designers fits oooo."

@zems184 said:

"I don’t understand like you guys don’t repeat clothes , shoes or bags you use your money to buy?"





Priscilla Ojo receives her husband as he lands

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla Ojo, announced the arrival of her husband to the country.

Legit.ng reports that the talented influencer had been away from her husband following her mother’s movie’s premiere.

Recent clips online showed the moment the lovebirds united ahead of the final lap of their wedding ceremony.

