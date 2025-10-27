A video of Sophia Momodu and Imade Adeleke’s courtesy visit to Priscilla Ojo and her son, Rakeem, made waves online

The highlight was the heartwarming moment when Priscilla unwrapped the gifts from Davido's baby mama and her daughter

Their courtesy visit came after Davido also linked up with Priscilla Ojo and her husband, singer Juma Jux, in Abuja

Imade Adeleke, the first child and daughter of music star Davido, and her mother, Sophia Momodu, have paid a courtesy visit to Priscilla Ojo and her son, Rakeem, in Nigeria.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, had welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Rakeem Ayomide Mkambala, in August in Canada.

Priscilla and her husband, Juma Jux, recently returned to Lagos, Nigeria, with Rakeem, where they were received with drums and songs.

Sophia Momodu, Imade visit Priscilla, Rakeem

In a video shared via Priscilla’s Snapchat page, Sophia and Imade visited the new mum and her son.

A heartwarming video captured Davido's baby mama cradling Rakeem as Imade entertained Priscilla with a story.

Sophia also posted a glimpse of their visit on her Snapchat page, expressing how happy they were to finally meet the baby. A clip also captured Priscilla unwrapping gifts from Sophia and Imade.

The video from Sophia Momodu and Imade's visit to Priscilla and her baby is below:

Reactions as Sophia, Imade visit Priscilla, Rakeem

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as many applauded Sophia for being supportive of Priscilla. Recall that Davido's daughter, Imade, was a flower girl at Iyabo Ojo's daughter's wedding with Juma Jux. Read the comments below:

Benny Dan said:

"What happened to her mama name every time Davido make una dat man rest nah."

Sophia Nyamukondiwa said:

"Imade the first child of Grace with your beautiful mother Sophia the first be blessed."

kolgate_tz commented:

"For those of us that are genuinely happy for this family may we also experience continuous blessings of God and have reasons to celebrate always in Jesus mighty name Amen."

olayimartha said:

"Imade growing so quick, such a pretty girl, grandpa’s lookalike!"

amoke1971 commented:

"Beautiful imade so intelligent, Rakeem with so many aunties."

d_anehushus commented:

"Was Imade not the flower girl at their wedding? Why are you guys like this."

golden70560 said:

"Smart intelligent kid like imade, like mother like daughter, see how English Dey sweet from their mouth, very eloquent.."

maxwell_maxwell_2025 commented:

"Sophia and busy body.she wants to be friends with everyone in Davids circle so bad.."

chi_lee44 wrote:

"this Sophia can't keep friends jumping from here to here for clout . Is she friend now with little priclila chai."

lucy_6547896 said:

"is sophia friends with pricila now so0hia we know can't keep friends bcos of her bad characters."

Davido meets Priscilla and Juma Jux

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Davido met Priscilla Ojo and her husband, Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, in Abuja.

In the heartwarming video, Davido playfully warned Juma Jux to take care of Priscilla, whom he referred to as his sister.

The unexpected linkup, however, triggered mixed reactions on social media.

