Priscilla Ojo is experiencing the core aspects of motherhood as she shares one online with fans

The fashion influencer, who is currently in Nigeria with her husband, posted some photos on social media

One of the pictures showed her baby taking doyles all over her body, igniting hilarious reactions from fans

It may seem as though naysayers are finally giving Priscilla Ojo her flowers. The new mum shared a series of pictures on her Instagram page, to the joy of many fans.

Netizens trooped to her comment section to share sweet words. However, observant online users quickly scrolled to the last slide to unearth a photo of Priscy and her son, Rakeem.

Priscilla Ojo son's reflux trends, fan welcome her to motherhood. Credit: @its.priscy

In the clip, Priscy was holding Rakeem, who had just thrown up all over her body. She had a half-smile and half-disgusted look on her face while holding her baby.

The precious moment triggered more reactions from online users, as they commended and welcomed her to motherhood.

See the post below:

Recall Priscilla Ojo responded to online critics who dragged her for repeating her wedding shoes to a recent event.

The Nigerian influencer had arrived in Abuja with her family for a gig and to support her husband’s performance.

However, eagle-eyed netizens quickly noticed her shoes and made comments about them, prompting Priscilla to react.

How fans reacted to Priscy's post of Rakeem

Read some reactions below:

