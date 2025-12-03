Verydarkman narrated a private encounter with ex - CDS Christopher Musa after publicly criticising him

The activist stated that he was summoned to a military base days after documenting the aftermath of the Yelwata killings

He revealed that General Musa personally requested intelligence and insights about the long-running conflict

Controversial activist Verydarkman has opened up about a private encounter he had with former Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa.

In a new video shared online, the activist said the meeting happened months before reports of General Musa’s nomination as Minister of Defence by President Bola Tinubu.

According to him, it all started on June 14, 2025, when suspected herdsmen attacked Yelwata, Benue State, leaving scores dead.

The following day, June 15, VDM said he travelled to the community to see things for himself. What he witnessed, he claimed, was horrific.

He documented the aftermath, capturing graphic scenes that later went viral and forced authorities to take immediate action.

A few days later, General Musa appeared on national television to address the massacre. But his comments did not sit well with the activist.

VDM, who recently opened his office, said he sharply criticised the CDS online, calling out what he described as an unsatisfactory response to the killings.

Two days after his criticism, he received a message: the Army was looking for him.

Verydarkman recounted how he was escorted to a military base in Asokoro. What he thought would be an interrogation took a surprising turn.

He stated:

“When the door opened, I saw Christopher Musa—the same man I had blasted online."

The activist said the General immediately asked everyone in the room to step outside. Then he looked him in the eye and said something he never imagined:

“I need your help.”

VDM said the former CDS asked him to explain everything he saw in Yelwata and share any intelligence he had gathered from locals and sources close to the conflict.

He revealed he had already been speaking with people who understood the long-running tensions involving Fulani groups and had received multiple videos and testimonies.

He described the General as a man deeply interested in the truth, willing to gather information from any credible voice, whether official or not.

He stated:

“For a Chief of Defence Staff to call Verydarkman to his house and say ‘I need your help,’ it shows he was genuinely looking for solutions. There was no pride."

