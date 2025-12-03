VDM Recounts His Secret Meeting With Defence Minister Designate General Musa: “I Need Your Help”
- Verydarkman narrated a private encounter with ex-CDS Christopher Musa after publicly criticising him
- The activist stated that he was summoned to a military base days after documenting the aftermath of the Yelwata killings
- He revealed that General Musa personally requested intelligence and insights about the long-running conflict
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Controversial activist Verydarkman has opened up about a private encounter he had with former Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa.
In a new video shared online, the activist said the meeting happened months before reports of General Musa’s nomination as Minister of Defence by President Bola Tinubu.
“My heart broke”: Burna Boy offers to pay burial costs for kids killed in US birthday party shooting
According to him, it all started on June 14, 2025, when suspected herdsmen attacked Yelwata, Benue State, leaving scores dead.
The following day, June 15, VDM said he travelled to the community to see things for himself. What he witnessed, he claimed, was horrific.
He documented the aftermath, capturing graphic scenes that later went viral and forced authorities to take immediate action.
A few days later, General Musa appeared on national television to address the massacre. But his comments did not sit well with the activist.
VDM, who recently opened his office, said he sharply criticised the CDS online, calling out what he described as an unsatisfactory response to the killings.
Two days after his criticism, he received a message: the Army was looking for him.
Verydarkman recounted how he was escorted to a military base in Asokoro. What he thought would be an interrogation took a surprising turn.
He stated:
“When the door opened, I saw Christopher Musa—the same man I had blasted online."
The activist said the General immediately asked everyone in the room to step outside. Then he looked him in the eye and said something he never imagined:
“I need your help.”
VDM said the former CDS asked him to explain everything he saw in Yelwata and share any intelligence he had gathered from locals and sources close to the conflict.
He revealed he had already been speaking with people who understood the long-running tensions involving Fulani groups and had received multiple videos and testimonies.
"I thought it's AI": Man notices something in video after 2 Face told wife to 'shut up', post trends
He described the General as a man deeply interested in the truth, willing to gather information from any credible voice, whether official or not.
He stated:
“For a Chief of Defence Staff to call Verydarkman to his house and say ‘I need your help,’ it shows he was genuinely looking for solutions. There was no pride."
Watch the video here:
VDM renovates school, shares before, after pictures
Legit.ng had reported that Verydarkman had embarked on community service in some part of Nigeria.
He shared a video of his latest work at a school he recently renovated in an undisclosed area.
The states in which he found the school were displayed in his video, and the renovation done at the site.
Ex-Publicity Secretary of PDP Olisa Metuh declares exit from party, announces new move ahead of 2027
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.