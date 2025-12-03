Nigerian music star 2Baba and his new wife Natasha Osawaru have continued to spur public discussions online

Legit.ng earlier reported that controversial videos have been trending online, thereby putting the lovebirds in a bad light

Following that, a social media user went viral for standing firmly with Natasha Osawaru despite the controversy

A Nigerian woman identified as Fagbenle Esther Tebu has gone viral after sharing a sarcastic video explaining why she admires 2baba’s new wife Natasha Osawaru amid the ongoing marital crisis in his home.

In the trending clip, Esther said she appreciates the kind of confidence and self-awareness she believes Natasha displays.

Woman breaks silence on her unusual love for 2baba's new wife.

Source: Instagram

She stressed that more women should learn to understand their worth.

“Make una no vex.I like Natasha. I like women wey dey learn and know the value of who they are,” she said.

Esther went on to criticize situations where women allow themselves to be treated poorly in relationships.

According to her, Natasha represents the type of woman who refuses to remain silent when she is disrespected.

“I like women wey dey learn and know… you see that rubbish wey your ex dey take women for love and dey look at them like a mumu. So I’m not going to take her,” she added.

She further praised Natasha for responding firmly in her situation, saying some people pretend to be peaceful or good while painting their partners in a negative light.

“Normally, they say you’re going to form fake peace, fake good, you’re going to fix your adult ex like a bad person, and you’ll be the good person. I like women wey dey learn and know,” she said.

Esther concluded by saying that Natasha is doing what she believes is necessary to show that actions have consequences.

“I like Natasha. She’s doing what she’s supposed to do because if all these people do not see the consequences of their actions, then all they get is nonsense,” she stated.

Her video sparked mixed reactions online, with many social media users weighing in on her views.

2baba's Natasha spurs debate

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

kadiriawa said:

"Men naturally dont like good girl."

veramuna22 said:

"You go think say you love her paas me 😂😂tasha na girls girl jare 😂."

tedd_jules said:

"Make we vote for Natasha.🤣🤣🤣."

daintythingslingerie said:

"As she dey shout him name “Innocent” na him dey even sweet me pass 😂😂😂😂."

oloridamilola_ said:

"And some people Dey blame my Natasha... she is still recovering from pregnancy.. #justicefornatasha."

thelifestyleunscripted said:

"Omo the ashara nor waste time to deliver. See person wey ex use dey brag like demigod na once them turn am to princess."

hairkemmys said:

"Our legend dey collect surplus peace of mind😂😂😂."

realmissbella

"If I remember everything wey he do Annie for that young,rich and famous show ehh e dy pain me… he deserves the shege pro max he’s getting from Natasha.."

amra.realtor said:

"She’s his Karma. I can’t forget the nonsense he said in front of Annie in that their “Young, Rich and African” That guy has guts. Let Natasha deal with him mercilessly…Ozuor. Let me see how he will have time to sleep with another woman. Remain in love and respect your wife…Anuofia."

charms.jewelrywholesale said:

"All the in-laws now go shift and maintain their lane. This one no b Annie the good girl."

roseskiddies_ said:

"I say peace of mind wan wound our legend 🤣🤣🤣 . “All a man needs is peace of mind” . Nai be this ohhhh💃💃💃💃 . Kudos to our honorable 🤣."

Woman opens up on what draws her to 2baba's new wife amid chaos.

Source: Facebook

Annie Idibia reacts amid 2Baba's UK saga

Legit.ng also recently reported that Annie Idibia sparked conversations online after sharing a series of reflective messages on her Instagram Story.

This was shortly after a viral video claimed to show her ex-husband, Nigerian music icon Innocent '2Baba' Idibia, being arrested in the United Kingdom.

