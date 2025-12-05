Mercy Aigbe recently shared a conversation between her and her daughter Michelle about her wedding

The Nollywood star shared laughing emojis in a post and described the kind of wedding her daughter said she wanted

Her lamentation has since drawn reactions from colleagues in the industry, with many kicking against it

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has called on her fans and followers regarding her daughter Michelle’s wedding plans.

Mercy, who recently threw a lavish burial ceremony for her late mother in Lagos, shared on social media on Friday, December 5, the kind of wedding Michelle told her she wanted.

According to the mother of two, during their recent phone conversation, her daughter told her that she didn’t want a big wedding. Aigbe, who seemingly turned down her daughter’s request, said, "Dey play."

“So I just got off the phone, and the last thing Michelle said was, 'Mummy, please, I don’t want a big wedding, oh! Please, as online mummies and as my fans, please help me reply her. @michelleio__ Dey play," she wrote.

Recall that Michelle warmed hearts with her presence and show of support for Iyabo Ojo’s daughter Priscilla during her wedding to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux earlier in the year.

Mercy Aigbe's post about her daughter's wedding plan is below:

Celebs react to Mercy Aigbe's daughter's wedding plan

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from popular celebrities. Read the comments below:

omonioboli said:

"At the end of the day, please give our baby girl what she wants."

toyin_abraham commented:

"She’s just whining us especially me."

hyrishtheebigdeal wrote:

"She wants to kee Mummy Ire niyen. How she go take off slippers and remove gele barely 20 seconds after entering the hall?"\

wunmmy_riches said:

"That one go hard ooo - oversabi aunty go plenty ooo with The Real Oversabi Aunty as the head - Pls o Michelle ma se erekere o."

themelano reacted:

"For where? We're bringing our own Auntie in Da-hood. ! Congratulations in advance."

alluringwoman_ng commented:

"I’m on Michelle’s side that girl doesn’t like wahala."

abiketrendsetters commented:

"Issoka Michelle sorry you know how our African moms can be."

simplybashirat said:

"In my own case now, my mum is not even the issue ooo my Grandma I don’t even know what to do, anytime she started with “Ojo wedding e” I will just be nodding my head,"

faksonoke commented:

"I stand with Michelle ooo. We no do crowd oo. I go dey part of bridesmaids."

qute_tosin said:

"Mummy we will give you 1 but the rest we will plan it ourselves I stand with my sister @michelleio__"

theabbykedomina commented:

"You will say I don’t want crowd oo’ and everyone will believe’ next thing it’s a crowd packed like a superbowl party."

Patience Ishola said:

"She have her reasons,pls don't compare her with anyone gives her what she want ,that does not mean you don't have the money."

