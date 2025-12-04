Singer Burna Boy paused his Boston performance to publicly appreciate fans who attended

The moment came after multiple cancelled shows and viral criticism over his treatment of a sleeping fan

Social media users say the singer’s tone is shifting, with many calling the gesture “unusually humble.”

Nigerian superstar Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, is trending after a video surfaced showing him pausing his performance at TD Garden in Boston, USA, to thank fans in the audience.

The Grammy-winning singer halted the music mid-performance and addressed the crowd directly.

In the clip that has now gone viral, Burna Boy told the audience how grateful he was that they showed up for him.

Burna Boy pauses his Boston performance to publicly appreciate fans who attended.

Burna Boy’s public appreciation comes at a challenging time in his global tour run.

The singer recently cancelled several arena shows due to low ticket sales.

The cancellations came on the heels of a viral incident in which he ordered a sleeping female fan and her boyfriend out of his US concert.

The video drew widespread criticism and led to conversations about his attitude toward supporters.

Those events, many social media users believe, may have contributed to the softer tone he displayed in Boston.

Fans react to Burna Boy's gesture

@fpdc_properties shared:

"baba just lower your guards and appeal to your fans."

@mozheez_official:

"Africa biggest export u can't take it away from him"

@lucas_ugoh wrote:

"You can’t cancel or box a god.. @burnaboygram is untouchable"

@arhcent commented

"For every one of you that hates him, there are a thousand of us who ride for him. The love will always outweigh the hate. The king of African music, Burna Boy. Take a bow."

@iamnotyourfada said:

@Richy94real stated:

"I pity your life if you hate burnaboy,you go just dey fight yourself,this is not power matter,this is divine selection,he was chosen for this,una go cry Taya"

@lilpzee1 said:

"Na who dem won cancel be this? lol y’all delusional, if only Man na God most of una for kpai una selves without even knowing."

@AOchiawuto said:

"He was made famous, rich, and given a platform by the Christians. His music and show tickets are purchased by Christians. Muslims have banned music in their homes because they don't like it and don't go to his shows. This man, Burnaboy, woke up and denounced Christianity, claiming he joined Islam in search of truth. It's a disgrace."

