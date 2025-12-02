Cubana Chiefpriest has shared a video of him participating in a football game with some friends

The highlight from the game was the moment the socialite, despite his size, attempted to replicate Cristiano Ronaldo's powerful 'bicycle kick'

He also called on his fans and followers to rate his performance, stirring reactions from his fans and followers

Socialite and celebrity barman Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, recently caused a stir after he replicated football star Cristiano Ronaldo's powerful 'bicycle kick' during a game with friends.

On Monday, December 1, Chiefpriest returned to social media with a video of him playing football with friends on a mini-pitch.

The highlight came when he fell on his back to perform a bicycle kick like Ronaldo in an attempt to score a goal during the match.

Although the goalkeeper saved the ball from entering the net, the socialite called on his fans and followers to rate his performance.

"Rate My Bicycle🚲 Kick, Nwoke Di Too Active. Inspired By @cristiano 🤸‍♀️ Active Fat Boys Like Cp Can Also Fly Why You Come Dey Dull Yourself?" Cubana Chiefpriest wrote in a caption as he included a video of his new song in the background of the post.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Cubana Chiefpriest reacted to the life imprisonment sentence handed down to IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu.

The businessman lashed out at President Bola Tinubu, noting that he would not secure any votes in the next election with the decision made regarding Kanu.

The video of Cubana Chiefpriest playing football with friends is below:

Reactions as CP replicates Ronaldo's Bicycle Kick

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read the comments below:

_ifycalex said:

"That keeper for allow that ball enter. He dey form DE GEA."

_submarine01 said:

"Ororo the second cp 7."

drealexcel wrote:

"Ref give that Keeper Red card ♦️. Why he go touch that ball hand. NWOKE Di Active."

igbo_boygh said:

"Even Cristiano Ronaldo go jealous this your bicycle kick ."

hypemachine1_ commented:

"Ronaldo still dey score goal, CP Still Dey Strike the ball."

zoroswagbag said:

"If i catch the keeper wey catch that bicycle kick nwelu okpo sulie ya aka."

eclassicstudio commented:

"@factor.iv you see how everybody dey play soft abi? Na wetin I dey find be this. No be that kickboxing wey you dey carry me go."

itinamsam said:

"Cp abeg do suiii penado celebration i one laugh small."

gloriouschild_1 wrote:

"If to say na Europe team I dey and I watch this cp bicycle kick .. I go send my full football kits my jersey and boot the bicycle kick no score but forget it really touch my heart ❤️ perfect positioning @cubana_chiefpriest."

Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama shares photos

Legit.ng previously reported that Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati, shared some pictures of her son, whom she claimed was fathered by him.

The lady had claimed in 2023 that she had an affair with Cubana Chiefpriest, and he denied fathering the child.

She involved DPA about it, and they planned to drag Cubana Chiefpriest to court in the US over the paternity saga as they shared more details.

Source: Legit.ng