Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup availability for Portugal remains uncertain despite FIFA reducing his suspension

Nations drawn in Portugal’s group could challenge the ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)

A successful appeal could reinstate Ronaldo’s original ban, affecting his final World Cup participation

Cristiano Ronaldo’s path to what may be his final World Cup has taken an unexpected twist.

Though FIFA suspended part of his initial three-match ban, issued for elbowing Ireland’s Dara O’Shea in a World Cup qualifier, the controversy is far from over.

Cristiano Ronaldo could be banned from Portugal's first two games at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Charles McQuillan

The 40-year-old’s dismissal was his first red card in 226 international appearances, and he served one game during Portugal’s final qualifier against Armenia.

FIFA then placed the remaining two matches of the suspension on a one-year probation period, allowing him to compete at the 2026 World Cup, YEN.com.gh reports.

But recent reports suggest the matter is not fully resolved. A legal grey area remains, and Ronaldo could still find himself sidelined if other nations choose to challenge FIFA’s decision.

Instead of putting the issue to rest, the ruling has opened the door to a potentially messy dispute that could impact Portugal’s opening matches in North America.

Opponents could take FIFA to CAS

The situation escalated after Mail Sport revealed that countries drawn alongside Portugal in the World Cup group stage may consider taking the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Portugal are among the 42 countries that have qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Fabrice Coffrini

Their argument would hinge on the belief that FIFA’s leniency unfairly strengthens Portugal by clearing Ronaldo to play.

CAS, based in Switzerland, would review any formal challenge and determine whether FIFA acted lawfully in suspending the remainder of Ronaldo’s ban.

For now, it is unclear whether any nation will take that leap, but several potential opponents have reason to monitor the situation closely.

Scotland, and even the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, or Wales, if they advance through the play-offs, could be drawn into Portugal’s group.

These nations may feel they have grounds to argue that the suspended ban gives Portugal a competitive advantage.

Additionally, teams with players who must serve their own suspensions heading into the tournament could use Ronaldo’s case to question FIFA’s consistency.

CAS appeal would need proof of “concrete harm”

Even with growing interest, any appeal faces a high bar.

For CAS to rule in favour of a complainant, the nation must prove it suffered concrete harm or has a legitimate legal interest directly affected by FIFA’s decision.

This requirement alone could discourage some federations from pursuing a costly and uncertain legal fight.

Still, the uncertainty has created an unusual subplot ahead of the World Cup, and Ronaldo, who was expected to enter the tournament without disciplinary baggage, may now have to wait longer to know whether he will step onto the pitch in Portugal’s opening match.

FIFA makes controversial Ronaldo decision

The football governing body has chosen to suspend the remaining two matches of Cristiano Ronaldo’s three-game ban, allowing the Portugal captain to feature in the nation’s opening group fixtures in the United States.

