Rwanda’s First Lady, Mrs. Jeannette Kagame, added an extra touch of glamour to Davido’s 5iveAlive Tour stop in Kigali.

On Friday, December 5, the sold-out BK Arena witnessed an unforgettable evening as fans cheered the Nigerian music icon.

Video footage shared on the official X handle of Mrs. Kagame’s office showed her arriving at the arena.

She was seen soaking in every beat of the performance, clearly enjoying the energy and excitement of the crowd.

The Grammy Awards nominee did not disappoint.

From high-energy tracks to crowd favourites, the singer had the packed arena on its feet throughout the night.

His setlist featured some of his biggest hits, keeping fans dancing and singing along from start to finish.

The presence of Mrs. Kagame added a unique highlight to the evening.

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Mrs Kegame's attendance at Davido's show

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@OlaoyeAdetunji said:

"Davido is HIM, meanwhile Her excellency is so beautiful. Handler please does her excellency have a female daughter"

@KayinamuraJose8 reacted:

"By attending the #5iveAliveTour concert, First Lady Jeannette Kagame sent a powerful message about the importance of cultural exchange and the role of music in shaping vibrant societies. Her support highlights Rwanda’s openness to global artistic influences while celebrating local talent and creativity. Events like these also provide opportunities for young Rwandans to engage with world-class performances, fostering inspiration and ambition among the next generation of artists, entrepreneurs, and cultural leaders."

@emustiviz noted:

"Davido influence in Africa and globally needs to be study in university. The most influential artist and successful afrobeat great from Nigeria."

@_that_blackgirl wrote:

"Everywhere you turn in Rwanda, there’s a Nigerian song playing over the stereo…."

@KingPatrick0007 stated:

"Afrobeat to the world baby, you see how the whole crowd was singing every bit of the song word for word 001"

@Papichinoo_ shared:

"OBO’s catalog is so fatttt.. every song is a hit back to back big respect to the legend"

@veekietoriaa reacted:

"Davido is the Chris brown of Africa haters just dey hate while he keeps selling out!! Their short lekpa fave cannot relate"

@fulness_ohams wrote:

"I think I’ve been able to convince you and not to confuse you that DAVIDO is the biggest in Africa"

Davido, Sanwo-Olu's SSA clash

In a previous report, Davido and an aide to Governor Sanwo-Olu, Jubiril Gawat, had clashed over the singer's tweet about the 2024 election.

Davido had questioned INEC over the way the Edo state governorship election was conducted in several tweets.

Reacting to it, Gawat made a tweet about Davido's post, and it didn't go down well with the music star.

Source: Legit.ng