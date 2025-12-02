A post has surfaced about 2Baba’s wife amid the singer’s marital drama, which has been making the rounds online

In the post, details of what the lawmaker allegedly did to her husband were shared, along with how he was able to finally escape

Fans reacted to the post, praising Annie Idibia for her calmness and sharing their thoughts on the entire drama

Amid singer Innocent Idibia's marriage saga, a post about his wife’s past relationship has surfaced online.

The music star and his wife were involved in a heated altercation on Daddy Freeze's Instagram live a few hours ago.

Fans react to claims about 2Baba's Natasha's past relationship. Photo credit@natashaosawuru

In the post making the rounds, how Natasha allegedly treated her baby daddy was explained by Cutie Julss.

According to her, Natasha’s baby daddy had to allegedly run for his life due to the level of violence in their relationship.

She added that Paul, the alleged ex-lover and baby daddy of the lawmaker, was reportedly a victim of domestic abuse. The blogger claimed that Natasha used a bottle to break his head and allegedly locked him in a cell.

Cutie Julss further stated that Paul became tired of the violence in their relationship and tried to escape. However, Natasha allegedly used her connections to have him locked up in police detention.

Blogger shares how Natasha’s ex-lover escaped

The blogger went on to claim that Paul, Natasha’s ex-lover, had to flee to Canada to escape the abuse he was allegedly enduring.

It should be noted that none of these claims has been independently verified, and neither singer 2Baba nor Natasha has formally responded to the allegations.

Recall that several allegations were made against the lawmaker in the pass over some of her viral videos.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to post about 2Baba's wife

Fans reacted after seeing the post about Natasha's past relationship, They wished the music star the best in his marriage and encouraged him not to leave his wife. A few others dragged the singer's family while sharing what they should do. Here are comments below:

@membe750 stated:

"Wasn’t the same drama with his first wife maybe he likes them violent."

@notolove_2 commented:

"2face last bus stop, his family getting all they did to Annie."

@elenwoaby reacted:

"This one is not you've been through hell and back. This one you die there oh."

@bae_chii said:

"Awww, they both deserve each other , love it for them."

@__whurami__ shared:

"E too quick ooo."

@iam6feettall wrote:

"Annie go sleep better sleep tonight."

@pwan_pbo stated:

"If i feel sorry make i bend. Foolish man and uzeless greedy family."

Iyabo Ojo reacts to 2Baba's post

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Iyabo Ojo had reacted to the ongoing divorce involving singer 2Baba and his wife, Annie Idibia.

She noted that the two of them should prioritise their children's welfare, and she slammed the singer for his action.

Fans took to the comment section to share their takes on what the actress wrote online.

