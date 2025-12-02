Another clip from Daddy Freeze's live video where 2Baba's marriage to Natasha Osawaru has emerged online

The singer's former manager shared what he allegedly confided in him about his marriage to the Edo Lawmaker

2Baba's former management also alleged that she had prevented previous collaborations with singers like Odumodu Blvck and Spyro

Music star Innocent Idibia, '2Baba', and Honourable Natasha Osawaru's marriage continues to make waves on social media as more videos of his former managers Kaka Igbokwe and Efe Omorogbe speaking with media personality Daddy Freeze have emerged online.

Kaka and Efe, who disclosed alleged abusive incidents in 2Baba's relationship with Natasha, shared two instances where she had prevented him from collaborating with singers Odumodu Blvck and Spyro.

2Baba's ex-manager alleges what singer told him in confidence about marriage with Natasha Osawaru. Credit: official2baba/honnatashaosawaru/kakaigbokwe

Source: Instagram

According to Kaka, Odumodu Blvck flew all the way from the US to work with 2Baba. He alleged that the next day when their music session was supposed to begin, Natasha said they were going to Benin, saying that "the music thing was getting into his head."

"When she sees he is rising, she brings him down for that control," Kaka said.

Kaka also alleged that she restricted Spyro from communicating with 2Baba via Instagram.

2Baba says he has nothing - Ex-manager alleges

Kaka also recalled how 2Baba allegedly confided in him that he was only a 'house husband,' with nothing to his name.

He revealed that the African Queen star made the revelation in London when he sat him and Natasha down after his alleged arrest.

2Baba's former manager shares how Odumodu Blvck flew in from US to work with singer. Credit: officla2baba/natashaosawaru

Source: Instagram

"That day that he came out from the police cell in London, that I told you we got to the room and she was beating him again, we sat the two of them down that what is the problem so we can know how to solve it, Baba started talking, if he likes he can deny this, he said in front of me, my ears were opened, he said he has nothing that he is a house husband, she told him shut, we said no, let me speak and say his mind and I now called her said, I know you look to up to my marriage, she say she hold 2Baba's money because she sees my wife holds my money, I told her my wife holds my money because she is better at money management than me, she didn't force it, I willingly allowed it," he said.

The video of 2Baba's ex-manager speaking about his marriage with Natasha is below:

Reactions to 2Baba's manager's revelation

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

jenpat_official said:

"But why is his close friend casting this information online like this. Do we still know the meaning of friendship or baba asked him to speak on his behalf ? Anyways may this union last forever oh, no leave no transfer."

ramzie_williams said:

"His Mom wld be the happiest MIL by now."

iam_oje_official commented:

"2Baba is blessed with Natasha what God has joined together let nobody put as sunder. 2Face has found happiness again. Make everybody mind their business."

bb_dymps said:

"In my house I’m a king but in Natasha’s house I’m a queen (house husband)."

Alleged video of how 2Baba was arrested

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that social media commentator Tosin Silverdam finally shared proof of his allegation about the singer's arrest.

He also shared an alleged video of 2Baba's altercation with Natasha Osawaru in the UK.

Recall that in October 2025, Tosin had alleged that 2Baba had an altercation with his wife in the United Kingdom, shortly after arriving for his tour.

Source: Legit.ng