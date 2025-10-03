Blogger Tosin Silverdam has shared the intel he received from his sources about 2Baba's alleged arrest

Nigerian blogger and social media personality Tosin Silverdam has sparked reactions online with the evidence he shared about music star Innocent Idibia's alleged arrest in the UK.

Tosin Silverdam shared the chat he received from his sources, who he claimed were close to the organisers of the show 2Baba was billed to perform at in the UK before his alleged arrest.

The chat read in part:

"They just called us now and said the police have released 2Baba."

Legit.ng reported that 2Baba had clarified that the rumours were untrue and that they had only faced a medical emergency, advising the public not to spread false rumours.

In response, Tosin said in a video he shared on TikTok,

"Some of this stories are true; we just have to put 'allegedly.' 2Baba was allegedly arrested."

"Social media will mislead you; you think everything is perfect, but deep down inside, there is a lot going on. Were you expecting them to admit it? They can't," he said in part.

Tosin also queried why 2Baba's pregnant wife travelled with him to the UK for a show.

"But why is she following (him) up and down? Is she the manager? I thought she was into politics, representing her people," Tosin said, laughing in the video.

Recall that it was reported that 2Baba was allegedly arrested by UK police after a heated altercation with Natasha, which hindered his scheduled performances.

The video of Tosin Silverdam sharing the intel he received about 2Baba's alleged arrest in the UK:

Comments as Tosin Silverdam shares intel:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

corporate_barddie commented:

"Before now, na Annie dey do cover up. Now, na Tubaba dey do the cover up. It is well."

Abigail reacted:

"She is following him because she know how she got him.. he will cheat with freedom."

🌊Thembelihle🐬 reacted:

"Medical emergency that was attended by police officers, he thinks we're like him upstairs oooh."

Natachai is my BRO commented:

"my own is, will the people get their refund for him not showing up?"

Favourite said:

"If love is a crime then I’m willing to be arrested. If love is a crime am ready to be arrested abi how he sing ham."

Melaninqueen reacted:

"Na today I know say na police Dey always carry person for medical emergency."

HANNAH commented:

"how does Natasha rep d people of her constituency Wen she is following man."

Ella chy28 wrote:

"No nah it's normal you no she is pregnant and she is her husband peace of mind they will be fine."

