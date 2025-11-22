Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo recently paid an emotional visit to her mother’s graveside, five years after her passing

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo experienced an emotional moment as she visited the cemetery of her late mother.

The actress released a video of the emotional encounter on Instagram, saying that her mother had departed five years ago.

Iyabo Ojo returns to mother’s graveside after five years. Credit: @iyaboojofespris

She mentioned how the pain still felt fresh. She expressed her longing for her mother and asked her to protect her brothers, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Sharing a video of her time at the gravesite, the mum of two wrote:

“It's been five years since you left us, Dear Mum, but the pain feels like it's still fresh. I miss you more than words can express. Continue to watch over my siblings, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, our guiding angel. 😇 We love and miss you so much! ❤️.”

Legit.ng previously reported that Iyabo Ojo added her voice to growing calls for action amid escalating insecurity in Nigeria.

Taking to Instagram, the actress condemned recent violent incidents, including the church attack on Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Eruku, Kwara State, and the abduction of 25 schoolgirls in Kebbi.

In her post, Iyabo Ojo expressed deep concern about the recurring attacks, noting that they echo past national tragedies like the Chibok girls’ kidnapping.

This came shortly after she debunked rumours of her arrest in Abuja.

Rumours swirled in some quarters earlier that the movie star was arrested by authorities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Taking to the same platform to clear the air, the actress, during a live session, laid curses on the rumour peddlers. She noted how such fake news always made her fans worried, causing them to start calling to check on her.

According to the actress, people often make false claims about her to drive traffic to their pages and generate revenue.

Further heaping curses on her detractors, the mother of two stated that she was a special being.

“To all you rumour mongers who spread fake news about me, it shall not be well with you. Who did they arrest? Your fake news always makes my fans worried, and they will start calling to check on me. You love to mention my name in order to pull traffic on your page and make money. You are heaping curses on your head because I am a special being. Anyone who wishes me ill, it will go back to the sender," she said in the live TikTok video.

Netizens console Iyabo Ojo

chiomagoodhair said:

"She’s truly watching over you 🙏🏽 ❤️."

oju_abe said:

"Innalilahi iya Daadaaa your children are doing fine."

princesscomedian said:

"May her soul continue to rest with God."

folatinubu_22

"Continue rest in peace 🙏🏼."

shade_shittu1 said

"May hee soul continue to rest in peace 🙏."

_mirellebeauty said:

"Shine on, Great Grandma🤍🕊️."

amebo_loversgist said:

"Continue to rest in peace ma’m🙏."

sexysinoo said:

"Continue to rest on grandma 🕊️."

ojulewastudio said:

"It’s well sis, God will continue to keep you ❤️❤️❤️."

unique_fashion_styleuk said:

"Continue to rest in peace."

thejpdiariescanada said:

"May her beautiful soul continue to rest in perfect peace ❤️🙏🏾❤️."

kristyfeni23 said:

"Mothers don't always remember to pray for themselves... @iyaboojo you left yourself out amongst the people you told your mum to watch over.. Please always remember yourself.... May her soul continue to rest in peace 🙌."

