Cubana Chiefpriest and KCee have teamed up for a new music project, a few months after the socialite dropped his debut song

A video captured Cubana Chiefpriest in a studio alongside KCee and some crew as he sang one of his lines

The unexpected collaboration between Cubana Chiefpriest and KCee comes a few days after the singer's younger brother, E-Money, was arrested by the EFCC

Popular Nigerian singer Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, better known as KCee and upcoming singer, socialite Cubana Chiefpriest, whose real name is Pascal Okechukwu, have teamed up on a new music project.

On Friday, May 9, KCee and Cubana Chiefpriest jointly dropped a video from a studio session as they teased their new song titled Federal Government.

In the trending video, Chiefpriest was spotted showing his musical prowess as he delievered his lines in the Igbo language.

Sharing the video on their social media pages, Cubana Chiefpriest and KCee wrote in a caption,

"Fed. Govt. Out In A Bit Legendary @iam_kcee Brought Out The Beast In Me. I’m So Excited !!! #CpNoSmall."

KCee in the comment section also sent a message to fans about his new project with Chiefpriest, as he wrote,

"ChiefPriest X KCEE this song is a big one. I can’t wait for you all to hear this record you will dance and you will laugh and you will be happy and you will also learn because it’s a big information. I love this record. Give us a date when to drop it."

KCee's younger brother and businessman, E-Money, who was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), also praised Cubana Chiefpriest.

"Chiefpriest, you did so great. I’m so proud of you. You are now my colleague. I can’t wait for you all to hear this record titled federal government. It’s a big vibe," E-Money wrote sharing another video of KCee and Cubana Chiefpriest.

The video of KCee and Cubana Chiefpriest teasing their new song in the studio is below:

Below is E-Money's social media post, praising Cubana Chiefpriest:

Reactions as KCee and CP tease new song

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video as fans and supporters praised KCee and E-Money. Read the comments below:

khiss_baby_official said:

"Na DAVIDO collabor I the wait."

hypemachine1_ reacted:

"Emotions Vibes and Energy Mixed together in Your music… we don start, no going back Music na water."

ikem_si_na_chukwu said:

"CP bu the only musician wey no pass through upcoming stage."

ads4nairablogcom said:

"Great JAM I sweet DIE."

hypemachine1_ said:

"Chief Priest you no go kpai me with so much Vibes and Energy."

officialgoodluckgba reacted:

"Let’s music take over. As they call u Owerri Rick rose. U will get there and one day Owerri Rick rose will future American Rick rose. 🌹 keep the fire burning my general. They already bring out another talent in u.. talent choke."

Cubana Chiefpriest ventures into music

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Cubana Chiefpriest dropped his debut single Money on his birthday.

The socialite also spoke about Davido's influence on his new song. He also hinted at plans to release his first album title CP No Small.

