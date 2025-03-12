Nigerian singer Kcee has been publicly called out by T20Luxury on Instagram for allegedly wearing a counterfeit luxury shirt

The brand suggests that Kcee’s stylist or personal shopper may be at fault, urging him to ensure his team sources items from verified vendors to avoid counterfeit goods

T20Luxury highlights the broader implications of counterfeit products, emphasising the need for influential figures like Kcee to uphold authenticity in the creative industry

On March 11, 2025, @T20Luxury, a brand focused on luxury fashion, addressed Nigerian singer Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, popularly known as Kcee.

The post, directed at the Afrobeats star, politely but firmly pointed out that he may have been spotted wearing a fake luxury shirt.

Kcee Gets Called Out on Instagram over fake luxury shirt. Photo Credit: @iam_kcee

The brand refrained from outright blaming Kcee, instead suggesting that his stylist or shopper could have unknowingly provided him with a counterfeit item.

What T20Luxury said

T20Luxury’s message was diplomatic yet pointed. They acknowledged Kcee’s status as a celebrity who likely depends on a team to manage his wardrobe, but they also underscored the risks counterfeit goods pose to society.

The brand emphasised that influential figures in the creative industry, like Kcee, have a responsibility to set a standard by wearing authentic pieces.

This incident isn’t just about a single shirt—it’s a call for accountability in an industry where image and influence are intertwined.

Dear Kcee,

It is possible that your shopper or stylist may have provided you with a counterfeit piece.

We understand that, as a celebrity, you may rely on the expertise of a stylist or personal shopper to source your wardrobe and related items. However, we trust that you recognize the hazard that the counterfeit goods have on the society, especially given your own influential role in the creative industry.

To maintain authenticity and uphold industry standards, we encourage you to conduct due diligence when hiring a stylist. Ensuring that your items come from verified vendors, including working with certified stylists and personal shoppers such as T20Luxury, is essential.

Kindly share this message with your stylists and shoppers

See the post here:

Fans react to the counterfeit fashion issue involving Kcee

@timzy100 said;

" Na why wizkid dey wear Singlet. I too love that guy 💋"

@ife_anyi44 said;

"You don see Kcee Limpopo where anything original before? 😂"

@tio_zara_ said;

"When it comes to Aba leave am for Kcee 😂"

@buksonnmulti said;

"Normally my bro no dey wear original 😂"

@historylovers_001 said;

"Sir , this is how you posted me wearing Fake ABIJA and Lalude’s native war dresses last week .. 😩"

@kingofhairss said;

"Everybody just de collect back to back 😂😂😂😂😂😂"

@bolaji_adekunle01 said;

"@t20luxury Does that mean one can actually buy a fake designer from either Lv or Gucci store??"

@royallmcee said;

"So many good designers in Nigeria….. una just dey worry yourselves with this designers😂😂😂you can’t go wrong with a locally manufactured outfit….. nobody will drag you for wearing fake…. Besides these Nigerian brands have some of the best quality works I’ve ever seen….. they may not be popular but you don’t stress with fake or original"

