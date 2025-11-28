Davido’s personal aide, Israel DMW, responded to a bombshell revelation made by the singer’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu

Legit.ng reported that Sophia revealed that she has been their daughter Imade's primary caregiver

According to the reality TV star, this has been going on for the past five years, as she has handled all of their daughter’s well-being

Israel DMW, the personal logistics manager to music star Davido, has quietly responded to Sophia Momodu's recent claim that she has not received child support from the singer.

Sophia previously addressed a misleading narrative about her daughter, Imade, stating that she has been the primary caretaker for the past five years.

According to her, she has covered all expenses except school tuition, which she claims were paid by Imade's grandparents, not Davido.

She further asserted that she waived all outstanding support claims and even forgave future ones, opting to assume full financial responsibility for their daughter.

Reacting to a popular blog post regarding Sophia's statement, Israel DMW left a cryptic comment:

"There's God, o. Hmmmm."

The brief comment has sparked further suspicion, implying, at least from Israel's perspective, that there is more to the story than Sophia has given.

As the scandal surrounding Davido, Sophia Momodu, and their daughter Imade heats up, Israel DMW's pointed response has added another layer to the public debate, leaving many wondering what is really going on behind the scenes.

Netizens react to Isreal DMW's comments

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

winstar30bg

"@isrealdmw 😂😂😂😂 They put anything they like on the internet."

atilola_atilade said:

"@isrealdmw Juju man always at alart to debunk on behalf of his boss😂."

miraz_collections said:

"@isrealdmw Israel rest😏 was your name mentioned? Or are you David's spokes man? Nawaoo."

blessing_adok said:

"@isrealdmw dem go soon drag you🤣."

7g_nicole said:

"@miraz_collections oloriburuku!! What did he say wrong now?? Asiere!! Enishorire."

itzsandyeno said:

"@isrealdmw tell your boss to also clear the air, Sophia want to give her bad names."

irene_amali said:

"@isrealdmw shut up."

edoronaye saidL

"@isrealdmw shut up."

dorothykolligbo said:

"You should rest in Jesus name."

snowwhitemichaelofficial said:

"@isrealdmw You mustn’t always comment."

esby_oflife said:

"@isrealdmw you be muumu,David Dey send the alert to you whenever he sent the support bah. So because e help ur career,he don comot ur sensee of reasoning too. Anuofia."

iammsbel said:

"@isrealdmw you should be ashamed of yourself. You his crew members are part of his problems, if Sophia lied oya we Davido fans are waiting for him to provide receipts of child support for Imade . The internet is for everyone, no bi to dey write there is God ooo, show receipts."

paper2025moon said:

"@isrealdmw You really need to stop inserting yourself into your boss’ private affairs! Haba! Sophia has a child for him and the respect you would accord Chioma,Larissa and Amanda should be accorded her as well. What gives you a right to drop this sort of comment? Even if you are feeding off David’s table,have some respect for ALL the mothers of his children. Ojo wo gaan lo fe gbon ehn Isreal?"

