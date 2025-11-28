Actress Lizzy Anjorin issued a warning to actress Dayo Amusa after a heated exchange over their long-standing feud

Actress Lizzy Anjorin has responded to her colleague, Dayo Amusa, following a tense exchange that began at Amusa's son’s birthday party.

According to previous reports, Dayo Amusa and Iyabo Ojo had mocked Lizzy amid her ongoing feud with Ojo.

The gesture did not sit well with Lizzy, who reacted online, targeting not just the actresses but also mentioning Amusa’s one-year-old son in her outburst.

Dayo Amusa immediately pushed back with a voice note warning Lizzy never to involve her child in any online drama again.

She stressed that even though she had known Lizzy for nearly two decades, they were never friends.

In her Instagram response, Lizzy Anjorin insisted she only retaliates when she feels disrespected.

She noted that her upbringing taught her to mind her business, and she only fights back when pushed beyond her limit.

She stated:

“I hope you know my rules and regulations. Rule 1: I will never come for you first. If you break that rule, you will regret it for the rest of your life due to what I will say to reply you."

Lizzy claimed she had never insulted Dayo despite what she described as repeated “shades” from Amusa. She accused her colleague of finding amusement in situations where others mocked her.

The actress went further to challenge Amusa’s status and talent.

In her words, Dayo Amusa is “not on her level, not talented, has no husband, and no successful business.”

She insisted that the fight would continue until Dayo publicly corrected the wrong she had allegedly done.

Netizens react to Lizzy Anjorin's response to Dayo Amusa

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@oluwafhadekemyadeniyi298:

"Ija koo-kooo. May you never have rest in your life..Must you talk? Instead of you to just ignore, she want to reply everyone."

@elizbetladipo8708:

"Dayo Amusa is very mature."

@atilolamuminatbolajoko6986:

"Must you talk aunty oni woto woto"

@emerald2lov:

"To be candid I have not followed her show before but I did this time,she has a very valid point if this is what happened..if they are cursing someone's child and a mutual friend goes there to smile...That doesnt sound good atall,as a mother one will be angry"

@omo_iya_oni_pepsi733:

"I want too make a confession this Lizzy is very beautiful no doubt. The beauty is enough for them too beef u walia"

