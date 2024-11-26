Dayo Amusa has replied people, who have been asking about the identity of her baby's father

In a live Instagram session, she asked them series of questions and blasted the people looking for social media validation

Her response to the people making inquiries was applauded by fans in the comment section of the post

Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa, has reacted after some curious fans asked about the identity of her baby father.

During an Instagram live session, the latest mother also asked the people making inquires if their husbands were lost.

Dayo Amusa addresses critics. Photo credit@dayoamusa

Source: Instagram

The movie star encouraged them to cook up lies because they were desperate to feed their families.

She also added that they were only looking for social media validation, which was why they were eager to know about her personal life.

Dayo Amusa speaks about her life

In the recording, the actress who got dollars for welcoming a baby boy opened up about her life.

According to her, she mentioned that she will not allow anyone spoil her joy, so she will not say a lot about her baby's father.

Dayo Amusa however, promised to share more pictures of her baby on social media.

Dayo Amusa blasts naysayers

The new mother went on to say that naysayers will only see what she puts out there about her family.

She bragged about being an OG before social media and warned critics that they were just learning how to make money on the networking app.

See the video here:

Reactions trail Dayo Amusa's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@abike_omo_eke:

"Good respond on period."

@glowing__lucent_:

"I love this reply i swear because people dey like persom wey dem go see finish."

@igeadunbi_:

"I love you Dayo Amusa."

@beezy.101:

"Help me ask them If their husband is lost, edakun awon aladanwo."

@dionojobi:

"People love gossip that doesn't concern them."

@flakky_ds:

"I support you jare, make den no come pure sansa for your gari, congratulations again Dayo."

@oluwatope__best:

"Some people can't just mind their business do as if you don't see oga o awon olofo."

@bamidele_stellary123:

"Na ur people dey use fake account ask ooo, no be we fans oo."

@fasholusegun12345:

"U better not turn urself to lizzy, just ignore."

@cukiesbrown:

"My dear, just ignore them. You can't please human beings smh."

Dayo Amusa blasts critics

Legit.ng had reported that the actress received knocks over a post she shared on Instagram, but the movie star was not letting up easily.

Amusa, during an Instagram live session, slammed naysayers while making it clear that she was no one’s role model.

A different portion of the video captured the moment she addressed those who have been trolling the shape of her eyebrows.

Source: Legit.ng