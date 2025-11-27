Dayo Amusa has sternly warned her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin, in a voice note that surfaced online.

In the recording, Amusa stated that Anjorin must never mention the name of her son in any of her online dramas

Fans reacted after hearing what Dayo said to her colleague, thanking her for the audio

Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa has reacted to a video made by Lizzy Anjorin about her while she was celebrating her son’s first birthday.

The actress had welcomed her bundle of joy last year and staged a lavish party to mark his first year on earth.

While the celebration was ongoing, Anjorin shared part of the video and claimed that Iyabo Ojo and Amusa were taunting her over her feud with Ojo.

Anjorin lashed out at them, raining abuses and curses on both Dayo Amusa and Iyabo Ojo.

Reacting, Amusa made a fierce voice note and sent it to Anjorin on social media. She noted that she didn’t have Anjorin’s contact number, adding that Anjorin had reached out to her through the same medium when she had her son.

In the voice note, Amusa warned Anjorin never to mention her son in any of her posts or social media dramas.

Dayo Amusa sends warning to Lizzy Anjorin

In the leaked audio, the actress, who shared the heartbreaking experience she had before becoming a mother, stated that Anjorin had reached out to her when she had her baby, but she had warned her not to come to her house.

According to Amusa, she didn’t want any of Anjorin’s fans dragging her into online drama. She mentioned that although she had known Anjorin for about 20 years, they were not friends.

Amusa warned that if Anjorin involved her son in any of her dramas, she would go all out for her.

The mother of one stressed that she would not go to social media but would approach Anjorin in a way she least expected.

Dayo Amusa also stated that after dealing with Anjorin, people who don’t know her would pity her. The actress referenced instances where Anjorin dragged her online and outlined the consequences of disobeying her instructions.

See the audio note here:

What fans said about Dayo Amusa' audio

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the leaked audio from Amua. Here are comments below:

@olabisi_balekan commented:

"Aunty baby Lizzy, hope u av hear???Falana ran ti E….ti ara eni laran. God bless Aunty Dayo for dis voice note."

@kemi1573 reacted:

"Dayo Amusa please let me be your friend, see maturity on another level."

@signature_fruits_infused_zobo shared:

"This response sweet me like today's bread...ife ati ina."

@maamaabee_ said:

"God bless you my dear sister."

@amole_tosin wrote:

"I love this response, see levels and maturity."

