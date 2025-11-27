Afro-gospel singer Gaise Baba announced the death of his father, Prince Ezekiel Gbadebo Ibuoye, in Ekiti State

The loss comes just seven months and seven days after the passing of his mother, compounding the family’s grief

Fans and fellow entertainers flooded social media with condolences, sharing support and prayers for the singer and his family

Nigerian Afro-gospel singer, Akinade Ibuoye, popularly known as Gaise Baba, has announced the passing of his father, Prince (Hon.) Ezekiel Gbadebo Ibuoye, the Ààrẹ Apọ́nlẹ́sẹ̀ of Okemesi Ekiti in Ekiti State.

The singer shared the heartbreaking news on his social media page on Wednesday, November 26. He revealed that his father died on Saturday, November 22, at 7:31 p.m.

Gaise Baba revealed that the death of his father occurred exactly seven months and seven days after the passing of his mother, marking a period of profound loss for the family.

Gaise Baba announces the death of his father, Prince Ezekiel Gbadebo Ibuoye.

“No guilt in life, no fear in death. Even with the pain of physical departure, we YIELD to God, and in all things, we give Him THANKS!” he wrote, signing the announcement on behalf of the Gbadebo Ibuoye family.

Fans, friends console Gaise Baba

@henrisoul:

"🕊️🕊️🤍🤍 Brother the Lord is your strength. Oh WHAT A YEAR. The spirit of might is upon you. You are being comforted on every side by the Holyspirit. Much love"

@anuoluwaposimiadelekan:

"My condolences🙏Grandpa is enjoying his mansion of gold"

@identitycoach:

"Oh no . His heart couldn’t take it . I’m so sorry Akinade . So sorry . May the Lord hold you all like only He can . Be comforted."

@thedeborahsquad:

"Oh these lovebirds❤️ No guilt in life, no fear in death. Strength to you and the family sir"

@olabisi_folarin:

"Oh wow! Sorry about this Gaise. My sincere condolences. God's peace and comfort to your entire family. May daddy's soul rest easy. Ojo a ji na si ra. It is well"

@pst.josephkolawole:

"Please accept my condolences sir. I am from Okemesi Ekiti also, and your family name rings a bell..."

@babatundegbadamosi:

"May God Almighty grant you and your family the strength to bear these big losses. May their souls rest in the Lord's perfect peace. Amen."

@borokini_mufasa:

"Awww... I remember Hon. Gbadebo Ibuoye (Baba) represented Ekiti West Constituency in the 2nd Assembly of the Ekiti House of Assembly (2003 -2007). He was also a Frontline member of the NBA Ado Ekiti. May his ebullient soul enjoy eternal rest"

@oluwaseyi_jesuton:

"The Lord Himself hold your hands through this season. I pray the Lord strengthens you and your family through this season sir. I pray He reveals himself to you as your comforter. I pray over you and your family 🙏🏾 God bless you, you are strengthened in Jesus name Amen"

Gaise Baba says his father's death comes just seven months and seven days after the passing of his mother.

