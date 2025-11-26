Africa Digital Media Awards

Kebbi Abduction: Man Asks Critical Questions as Students Regain Freedom, Sparks Mixed Reactions
People

Kebbi Abduction: Man Asks Critical Questions as Students Regain Freedom, Sparks Mixed Reactions

by  Victoria Nwahiri
3 min read
  • Following the release of the Kebbi students who suspected bandits had kidnapped, a Nigerian man has questioned President Bola Tinubu
  • The students of Kebbi's Government Girls Secondary School, who were kidnapped last week by bandits, regained their freedom after days in captivity
  • The man shared what he noticed about Tinubu’s announcement of the release and questioned the president

A Nigerian man, Opeyemi Timothy Oyeleke, has reacted to the news of the release of the students who were attacked at a secondary school in Kebbi

The students of Kebbi's Government Girls Secondary School in Maga, Danko district of Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State, had been kidnapped after an attack last week.

A man shares his observations after the release of kidnapped Kebbi student
A man asks 3 critical questions over the release of Kebbi students. Photo: @Lugard100, @BashirAhmaad
Source: Twitter

The Nigerian president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had announced the release on Tuesday, November 25, 2005.

Man shares observations about Tinubu’s announcement

Identified on X by @Lugard100, the man noted that some information was missing from the president’s announcement.

Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!

Taking to the comment section, he said:

“We need to know how Mr. President, you owe us an explanation. How were they rescued? Were the abductors apprehended? Where were they rescued? These are fundamental questions. We also need to hear from the abductees, Sir.”

See his post below:

Kebbi: Reactions trail man’s observation about release

@2nerio said:

"They should be held accountable. Have you seen the debates at 10 Downing Street? It’s time to demand real accountability. Good question from you."

@OlawaleGbolaha4 said:

"So, Mr president should expose security tactics for you on tweeter right ?"

@ThaRelativity said:

"Bayo said, DSS called the bandits to release the girls and they did."

@AtobaOlayinka said:

"How were they rescued? Answer: Using the Military Where were they rescued? Answer: in the Forest Were the Adductor Apprehended? Answer: Wait for the Military report. Simple!!!!"

@felicitykoncept said:

"If nah your daughter dey there. You go dey ask these stupid questions ???"

@Muzzymanz said:

"Werey!!! Go to Kebbi now, to ask the abductees question."

@enzeuzor said:

"You ask stupid questions because your child was not involved."

@MDeen_1 said:

"That's is not a stupid question. How do you rescue that numbers of people without report on any of their abductors being gvnned down."

@felicitykoncept said:

"Lmao . Nah so. Twitter security expert. How do you gun down the abductors without sacrificing the lives of these kids ? Answer. As your family members no Dey there na. E easy to say shitt."
A man asks 3 critical questions over the release of Kebbi students
A man shares his observations after the release of kidnapped Kebbi student. Photo: @BashirAhmaad
Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, a member of the popular Dunamis church opened up about how her family members were abducted in the Kwara church attack on November 18.

In a recent video, she narrated how her sister and nephew were released from captivity five days after their abduction.

Man questions government over release of worshippers

In a related story on Legit.ng, Nigerian man questioned the government over the release of the 38 Kwara worshippers who had been kidnapped by suspected bandits.

He asked three thought-provoking questions about how the 38 worshippers from Eruku town in Kwara state regained freedom, sparking reactions.

Source: Legit.ng

