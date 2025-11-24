Etinosa Idemudia has reacted to a viral video of Senator Ned Nwoko speaking about his estranged wife, actress Regina Daniels, at an event

The politician had exposed the Nollywood star, saying he had evidence against her while addressing people at the event

Reacting to the video, Etinose hit back at Nwoko over comment about Regina amid the insecurity in Nigeria

Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia has called out Senator Ned Nwoko following his recent remarks about his wife and movie star, Regina Daniels.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nwoko, while addressing people at an event, discussed his marriage to Regina, alleging that she had alcohol and drugs at the same hotel where they were staying.

According to the senator, he had police evidence to back up his assertions. He also claimed Regina once used her cars to block a hotel and requested that the Commissioner of Police be dispatched to the hotel gate so no one could escape.

In a reaction via her Instagram Stories, Etinosa criticised the lawmaker for repeatedly bringing Regina into public conversations, especially during a period when the country is dealing with serious national issues.

She wrote:

“The more you try to embarrass the mother of your children, the more you embarrass yourself. Don’t you know??? Look at a Nigerian senator. In these trying times in Nigeria, is this your top priority? At your age, you don’t know how to manage your marital affairs. Carry microphone sir. Shame dey hide me for Oluwanaira bathroom. Tuehhhh."

A screenshot of Etinosa Idemudia's response to Ned Nwoko's video is below:

Reactions as Etinosa hits back at Ned Nwoko

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed Etinosa Idemudia's response. Read them below:

papa9ja said:

"If he humiliates her in public like this, then imagine what he does to her behind closed doors says a lot."

stanleyontop_news reacted:

"Regina has been hyping nonsense."

rahma_oxox said:

"This man is not sleeping. He loved her the most. She will kpai him from afar ooo.

leonard_ngwa reacted:

"Regina fit talk but him no fit talk cuz him old?emotional blackmail.As nobi human being."

zinnycandy said:

"Regina has been hyping nonsense odogwu to us since, very painful."

lilyguzell commented:

"Honestly, I was shocked as well .. all this internet information from him is appalling."

_hoe_ells said:

"Shame no fit catch Any man way marry more than one wife, shame is already his surname."

chinnyamadi_31 reacted:

"He’s going through heartbreak male version of Yinka Linc Edochie’s Ex."

nigerianfood_gh said:

"Now you all are seeing why she left him , na wa oooo this one touch epa."

Regina Daniels' throwback video resurfaces

Legit.ng previously reported that a throwback video of Regina Daniels found its way back online.

The resurfaced video showed the actress answering difficult hypothetical questions about the two important men in her life at the time, her husband and her biological father.

What she said back then was later viewed through the lens of her widely publicised marital breakdown in 2025.

